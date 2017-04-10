After receiving the green jacket, Sergio Garcia says "it's been a long wait" and it was a long but enjoyable week that culminates with him being able to call himself Masters champion. (0:44)

Time for the final grades of Masters week, with a slightly altered format. Previously grades referred to the round just played, but this time it is a bit of both -- fourth-round performance with reference to the entire week's work.

This tournament began with off-the-course drama, bubbled nicely through two rounds, witnessed a wonderful Saturday involving an array of stars who assembled at the top of the leaderboard, and culminated with a final day that will live long in the memory bank.

Here are the final grades for the 81st Masters.

Rory McIlroy

Grade: C

The 72nd hole said it all. A drive into the fairway bunker, an approach short of the green, a chip that lipped out, a 7-foot putt that never looked anywhere but in. Promise on the tee, anxiety from pushing too much, a touch of magic and a sure touch to end when it didn't quite matter. The quest for the career Grand Slam, golf's holy grail, continues, and it won't get any easier because he put the hours in and it didn't work. What next?

World ranking: No. 2

Score: 72-73-71-69 (-3)

Jason Day

Grade: B

Considering the circumstances with which he entered the week - with concerns about the health of his mother -- just about anything was a bonus, but in actual fact he improved throughout the week. He had four birdies in the final six holes of his third round and repeated the trick on the final lap.

World ranking: No. 3

Score: 74-76-69-71 (+2)

Hideki Matsuyama

Grade: C

On Saturday I suggested if you wanted to compete with Hideki on any hole at Augusta National, you might want to try the seventh. Fingers crossed no-one took me up on that Sunday because he made birdie there. It was one of seven he carded in just his third sub-70 round on the course in 22 tries. Peaked too soon this year, but has the game if he times it right.

World ranking: No. 4

Score: 76-70-74-67 (-1)

Jordan Spieth

Grade: C-

He's human. If that seems flippant it's not meant to be. No golfer has made a nine at Augusta National, shrugged it off, and completed victory. Spieth did his best, playing the 39 holes after his quadruple-bogey at No. 15 in Round 1 in 8-under, but eventually the pressure took hold. Even Jordan Spieth, it seems, is vulnerable to regression to mean. A terrible final day, but throughout the week he proved he remains a force on the course. Just don't mention the 12th.

World ranking: No. 6

Score: 75-69-68-75 (-1)

Justin Thomas

Grade: C Through 54 holes not one player in the field hit more greens than the 23-year-old, then it all went wrong and he hit only nine on Sunday -- whereupon he carded his best score of the week. Trying working that one out. Highlight of the day was an eagle at 15 which earned him a crystal memento. It's worth noting that he seems to be quietly getting to grips with the Augusta challenge.

World ranking: No. 7

Score: 73-76-71-70 (+2)

Rickie Fowler

Grade: D

Such promise this week, but it fizzled out so quickly on Sunday. It seemed obvious that he and Spieth would mount a concerted challenge on the final pair, but in fact they were both becalmed from the get-go and then fell apart. Five bogeys in the last eight holes and three to finish is somewhat deceptive. He played well this week, taking another step forward in his career, even if the final round was a massive disappointment.

World ranking: No. 8

Score: 73-67-71-76 (-1)

Adam Scott

Grade: B

His response to winning in 2013 has not been ideal, with three failures to make the top-10 and in the past two years distant weekends finishes. An opening 75 suggested the trend would continue, but he responded in some style. Two 69s were good and it could have been so much better on the final day but for an inability to drain the opportunities his long game offered him. Eventually the pressure of that told, but this performance showed promise.

World ranking: No. 9

Score: 75-69-69-73 (-2)

The often-emotional Sergio Garcia let out years of pent up feelings after winning his first major title in 74 tries on Sunday at the 81st Masters. EPA/TANNEN MAURY

Sergio Garcia

Grade: A+

Seve. Ollie. Sergio. At last he joins the Spanish legends. In 74 major starts - what made the difference this week? He was a confident winner in the year (at the Dubai Desert Classic). He was happy in his home life (ready to marry Angela Akins). He was sent a note by Jose Maria Olazabal on the eve of the championship, reminding him that Sunday was Seve's birthday. He also drained a 7-footer on Saturday night to play alongside good friend Justin Rose in the final round. All factors. But when push comes to shove, he had to play great golf and when he lost the lead he did exactly that. Vamos Sergio.

World ranking: No. 11

Score: 71-69-70-69 (-9)

Justin Rose

Grade: A

So close to a second major, but you sense he'll cope well with the disappointment. He tracked the leader, passed him, was passed himself and still responded. The tee shot at 16, under huge pressure, was massive. To hole the putt was even more impressive. He couldn't close it out, but he didn't wilt. A performance to build on.

World ranking: No. 14

Score: 71-72-67-69 (-9)

Thomas Pieters

Grade: A

We all know that very few Augusta National debutants win, but quite a few impress and so did the Belgian big hitter. There is no doubt that he hit plenty of birdies. Indeed he made six in the final round including four on the bounce through the back nine. Ultimately he made too many bogeys. Lesson learned? If it is, you can count on Pieters being a force in the future.

World ranking: No. 35

Score: 72-68-75-68 (-5)

Ernie Els

Grade: C

That rule I broke to discuss the week rather than just the round? I'm breaking it again for Ernie and stretching it to his entire career because his weekend scores of 83-78? They're no reflection on what the Big Easy has contributed to the Masters. He gets his grade for never ending the week outside the top six between 2000 and 2004, a run that bookended by runner-up finishes. It's almost certainly a farewell to a man unfortunate not to have won a green jacket.

World ranking: No. 410

Score: 72-75-83-78 (+20)

The boy in the orange shirt

Grade: A

He was in the perfect spot, at the back of the 16th green. In past years he'd have seen Tiger's chip shot. He'd have seen Louis Oosthuizen's billiard-style hole out. Damn it, he'd have seen Kirk Triplett's ace in 2004. And now he saw Matt Kuchar hole-in-one on his way to a backdoor top five. Then the Kooch signed the ball and handed it over. Day made.