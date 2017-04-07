W2W4 at the Masters: More wild weather, cutline await golfers

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Any golfer thinking about Friday's cutline at the Masters better keep an eye on Charley Hoffman.

The 18-hole leader's sensational 65 on Thursday was such an outlier, if you took his score out of the mix and made the cut after 18 holes, all but three golfers in the field would keep on playing.

Remember, the Masters is the only major that uses the 10-shot rule, in which anyone within 10 strokes of the lead will play the weekend. That's why whatever Hoffman does on Friday is so important.

If he backs up and shoots over par, many more than the top 50 and ties will play the final 36 holes. If he's able to break 70, fewer golfers will keep on going.

A few other items to keep an eye on during Round 2:

Well, the weather outside is ... still cold and windy

Winds with gusts of up to 20 mph are expected Friday at Augusta National, the third straight day the course has been shadowed by unfavorable conditions. Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Will conditions improve Friday? Not likely. When the first groups tee off in the morning, the temperatures are expected to be in the high 40s, reaching only the mid-60s with sustained winds in excess of 20 mph throughout the day. If there's anything pro golfers can't stand, it's strong, gusty winds, especially at a place like Augusta National. Get ready for longer-than-usual rounds and some winter clothes on golfers, especially early in the day.

Which Rory McIlroy will we see on Friday?

Will it be the one who shot 39 on the front nine or the golfer who birdied both par-5s on the back nine to finish at even-par 72? The Northern Irishman sits in 12th place after 18 holes, well within striking distance of his first Masters title, which would give him the career Grand Slam.

• McIlroy's tee time Friday: 10:34 a.m. ET.

How will Spieth rebound?

Jordan Spieth put to bed his quadruple-bogey in the final round of the 2016 Masters, but replaced it with a quad at the par-5 15th on Thursday. If he can keep the big numbers off his card in Round 2, he can easily play his way back into the mix with 36 holes to go. He's also T-41, which means missing the cut is certainly in the realm of possibility, too.

• Spieth's tee time Friday: 1:41 p.m. ET.

Other top players near the cut line

Of the players in the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking who teed it up in Round 1, fourth-ranked Hideki Matsuyama (T-54) and No. 5 Henrik Stenson (T-66) need to make up some ground to make the cut. The others are all inside the number heading into Friday. Stenson's record at Augusta doesn't bode well for the reigning Open champion, having finished inside the top-15 just once here, while Matsuyama finished inside the top seven in his past two Masters starts.

• Stenson and Matsuyama's tee times Friday: 9:28 a.m. and 1:19 p.m. ET.

Will Westwood build off his solid start?

Lee Westwood likely wished he could have kept on playing into the night Thursday after carding a back-nine 31 to finish in third place. Granted, the pressure was different than last year's final round, but Westwood improved his inward nine score by four shots from a year ago, when he finished second to Danny Willett by 3.

• Westwood's tee times Friday: 10:12 a.m. ET