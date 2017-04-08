ICYMI at the Masters: Augusta's way-back machine and Rory's clank

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- It was a cold and blustery day at the Masters, a wee spot of Scottish Highlands weather for the players and patrons at Augusta. The result was much sorrow, many balls finding water, a second-round scoring average almost three strokes over par, and these stories ...

Hoffman remembers that gravity exists.

For those who enjoy the suffering of others, Charley Hoffman's Friday round was your cup of mean tea. Hoffman had posted an absurd 65 on Thursday, on a day in which the scoring average was 74.98 (the highest opening-round average in 10 years). Friday, he suddenly recalled that the game of golf is hard, and he bogeyed five of six holes from Nos. 6 through 11. He recovered, finishing the round tied for the lead at 4 under. But that four-shot lead he had on the field Thursday night? Not so much now.

• Four-way tie for Masters lead

Is Sergio actually feeling ... happy?!?

Sergio Garcia leads the tour in the most dubious of stats: top-5 major finishes without a victory. He has 12 of them. But Friday he showcased the skills that could end that streak, posting top-10s in driving distance, driving accuracy and greens in regulation -- plus a buried-lie bunker shot on the 12th hole that Sergio declared "hands down" the best bunker shot of his life. Consider, for a moment, how many bunker shots Sergio has hit. That's a big statement -- and the kind of thing a golfer says when he's feeling good about his game.

• Sobel: Hiding in plain sight, Sergio Garcia's first major title within reach

If you're scoring at home ...

Speaking of Sergio, here's a curious thing that happened Friday. On the par-4 10th hole, Garcia made a bogey after hitting his first drive into the trees and hitting a provisional drive that he ultimately didn't need to play. No biggie there. But then a Masters scoring mix-up credited him with a triple-bogey 7, and must have sent the residents of Sergio Nation into the depths of despair. Scoring officials eventually fixed the problem, subtracting two shots from Sergio's score. But seriously, Augusta, haven't Sergio's fans suffered enough?

Freddie fires up the way-back machine.

The Masters is a time machine to the past. And so it was Friday for 57-year-old Fred Couples, recalcitrant spine and all. Freddie birdied four of his first seven holes on his way to a 70, leaving him three shots off the lead. If past is prologue, Couples might well come up short on the weekend here, after four straight days of elevation changes do a number on his back. But for now, at least, until he falls back into the 21st century, Couples fans can party like it's 1992.

Holy cow ... a Mid-Amateur champ made the cut.

Since 1989, Augusta National has been inviting the prior year's USGA Mid-Amateur champion to play in the Masters. It was great, save for the fact that not a single one had ever made the cut at Augusta National. (Congratulations on your amateur championship, now please humiliate yourself for all to see.) But Friday, 26 years of ignominy was erased by Mid-Amateur champ Stewart Hagestad, who finished the second round at 3 over for the tournament, tied for 18th place -- which is pretty much, for the Mid-Amateur, the equivalent of winning. Rory McIlroy could have easily finished 36 holes at the Masters under par, until his approach shot on No. 18 hit the flagstick and caromed off the green. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

What did Rory do to offend the sky spirits?

The golfing gods are nothing if not jerks, and they proved that yet again during the final hole of Rory McIlroy's round on Friday. After hovering between 1 over and 1 under all day, McIlroy struck a perfect approach to the 18th hole. It was the kind of shot that, in mid-flight, must have had him anticipating a kick-in birdie putt to finish under par, a mere three strokes off the lead. That perfect approach was, in fact, too perfect, striking the pin and careening off the green, leading to a bogey and a two-stroke swing the wrong way. Still, at 1 over par and in a tie for 12th, Rory is poised for a weekend charge.

• Incredible shot turns unlucky for McIlroy

The wrong side of history ...

There were a few mild surprises in the ranks of golfers who missed the 36-hole cut Friday. The loss of Bubba Watson, Henrik Stenson and Jim Furyk were slightly less expected than the loss of Angel Cabrera, Bernhard Langer and Vijay Singh. Perhaps the biggest surprise, though, was the failure of defending Masters champion Danny Willett to make the cut. Willett finished at 7 over, one shot out of the weekend, and in doing so became the first defending champ to miss the cut since Mike Weir in 2004. Worth noting: On the opening hole Friday, Willett posted a quadruple bogey -- which seems to be a thing, of late, for defending Masters champions.

• Defending champ Danny Willett leads parade exiting Masters early