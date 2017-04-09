ICYMI at the Masters: Are golf gods smiling down on Garcia?

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The temperature turned higher and the scores turned lower on Saturday's third round at the Masters, setting up a Sunday leaderboard that has a little bit of everything for anyone who likes golf -- and even a little something for those of you who don't, but have to pretend to because, you know, it's the Masters.

Beware the Charley Hoffman

If there are two stats that define Charley Hoffman as a golfer, they are this: He's 15th on Tour in strokes gained off the tee, and 175th in strokes gained putting. He hits it like a god - and putts like a vacationer at a Myrtle Beach mini-golf. This Masters, Hoffman has flipped the script; he's third in the field in strokes gained putting. And he rode that putter Saturday -- right up until the 16th, where he dunked his tee shot in the pond, dropping him two strokes behind the leaders. Still, beware the golfer who discovers a fix for his putting. It won't last forever; it might just last through Sunday.

Editor's Picks Masters 2017: TV schedule, news, stories, analysis All you need to know about the Masters 2017, from the complete TV schedule, news, results, tee times and on-site coverage from Augusta National.

Masters Round 3 grades: Spieth, Garcia make waves Saturday was exemplary for some (Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth) and painful for others (Lefty, anyone?). Here are our Round 3 grades. 1 Related

Jordan Spieth makes like Jordan Spieth

Spieth began his third round with five straight pars before reminding us all why he's finished second, first and second in his first three Masters: A bomb on 6 for birdie. A laser three-wood to 10 feet on 8 for a two-putt birdie. A jump-stop iron for a kick-in birdie on 9. A laser approach from the pine-straw under the trees on 13 for a birdie. A textbook layup birdie on the par-five 15th. Ten holes, five birdies -- good enough for a spot in the second-to-last pairing Sunday.

Sergio bucks history

Here is a fun fact to share at your next party: In Sergio Garcia's Masters career, he was a combined 38-over par in Round 3 entering Saturday's round. This was a thing Sergio seemed determined to undo Saturday, displaying a brand of patience and maturity that would have had observers of the mid-aughts Sergio wondering who this man was, and what he done with Sergio's body.

The golf gods give one back

Speaking of Sergio, after several lifetimes' worth of bad breaks, Garcia was the recipient of a break so good it carried historical echoes. Masters fans will recall how, in the 1992 final round, a Fred Couples tee shot to the par-3 12th clung to the side of the bank of Rae's Creek; Couples went on to make par and win. Saturday, Sergio's 4-iron to the par-5 13th also seemed destined for the creek that fronts that green, before it defied Newtonian physics. It clung to the side of the bank, and Sergio got up and down for birdie -- suggesting that the golf gods might finally have grown tired of giving noogies to the former boy-wonder.

Freddy Couples acts his age

As Charles Barkley likes to say, father time is undefeated. The 57-year-old Fred Couples was out to defy that today, birdieing the first three par-5s on the course to reach 2-under, four strokes off the lead. Then, he apparently checked the back of his AARP card. A debacle of a double-bogey on 15 was followed by a three-putt bogey on 16, before Couples finished seven strokes back. Unless the fountain of youth resides in Rae's Creek, it might be a deficit too far for Freddy.

The Thrill has the Thrilliest day ever

If you're a fan of Phil Mickelson, you know what you've signed up for. If Phil has been anything over the past 25 years, it's been consistently inconsistent. He lived up to that reputation Saturday, opening with two birdies (he's two strokes off the lead!) before posting, in the next seven holes, three bogeys, and a double (he's eight strokes off the lead!). He sputtered down the end, finished tied for 21st, eight shots off the lead.

The end was unkind

The powers-that-be at Augusta National have long been all-powerful -- at least when it comes to what goes on inside the gates of their course. Case in point, no other course on Tour can so precisely dictate scoring through pin placement and choice of tee box. Saturday, after rendering the middle of the round a cupcake (six of the seven easiest holes residing in the stretch between 8 and 15), Augusta clearly wanted the end to hurt. And it did. The final three holes were the third-, fifth- and hardest on the course today, with Spieth, Couples, Jon Rahm, William McGirt and Jimmy Walker all playing the stretch over par. It knocked a few of them out of contention. And somewhere, the overlords of Augusta were smiling.