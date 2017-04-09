AUGUSTA, Ga. -- What was potentially his final stroll in competition at Augusta National did not turn out as Ernie Els had hoped Sunday, playing in the first group with a marker and finishing his round well before the leaders headed to the first tee.

Els said shooting 83-78 over the weekend to finish last among players making the cut made it less sentimental.

"If I had played better, I think it would have been more emotional," Els said. "But I had a great day. It's a wonderful place, a special place."

Ernie Els finished last Sunday in what may be his final Masters after exhausting a five-year exemption from his 2012 Open victory. Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports

Els, 47, was playing in the final year of a five-year exemption he received for winning the 2012 Open. Barring a resurgence at the other major championships or by winning a PGA Tour event, Els is unlikely to qualify for the Masters in the future.

Sitting in the locker room afterward and talking to reporters was an unspoken yet obvious sign of his 23-year run at the Masters. Those who have won the tournament get a place in the Champions Locker Room that is off-limits to reporters.

Els has had three top-5 finishes and five top-10s at the Masters, but none have come since he did all but win the 2004 tournament, when Phil Mickelson birdied the final hole to win by a stroke.

The Big Easy, who has 19 PGA Tour victories and is a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, called that one of his greatest memories at Augusta despite the loss.

Another came at the 1998 Masters, when he was paired for the final round with Jack Nicklaus, who was 58 at the time. Nicklaus shot a 68 and tied for sixth.

"Tiger [Woods] and Davis Love were in the group in front of us and Jack chipped in for birdie on 3 and also made birdies at the sixth and seventh," Els said. "The hair stood up on my arms. And it was like we weren't there. It was incredible. Jack shot 68, but it could have been 64. Very special."

Els did not rule out getting back in the Masters. He will play at Hilton Head this week then take some time off before the Wells Fargo Championship. Prior to this week, Els had missed the cut in seven straight tournaments. He attributes it to poor decisions.

"I really need to get my mental game going," he said.

As for the Masters? "It's a place you dream of getting to once or twice," Els said. "How many people get to play here 23 times?"