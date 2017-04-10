        <
        >

          Athletes, celebs take to the interwebs to congratulate Sergio Garcia

          8:45 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Sergio Garcia won his first career major in dramatic fashion Sunday, as his birdie on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff against Justin Rose at Augusta.

          Fellow pro golfers, friends and celebrities took to the interwebs to celebrate the Spaniard's win:

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.