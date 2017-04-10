Sergio Garcia won his first career major in dramatic fashion Sunday, as his birdie on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff against Justin Rose at Augusta.
Fellow pro golfers, friends and celebrities took to the interwebs to celebrate the Spaniard's win:
2 unbelievable players and 2 great friends, but I couldn't be happier for @TheSergioGarcia. You deserve it all amigo!!
— Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) April 9, 2017
La semana de Sergio,lo anticipe
— Angel Cabrera (@cabrera_pato) April 9, 2017
He did it! So happy for Sergio. Masters Champion #Vamos
— Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) April 9, 2017
So happy for @TheSergioGarcia! He's been so close for so long. You know Seve is going crazy heaven! #welldonebuddy @TheAngelaAkins
— Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) April 9, 2017
Congrats to Sergio!! So happy for him. So deserving for an amazing career he's had.. Forever a major champion!
— Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) April 9, 2017
Congrats @TheSergioGarcia!! Well deserved and great playing...soak it in my man!!
— Rickie Fowler (@RickieFowler) April 9, 2017
If you didn't get a bit choked up watching @TheSergioGarcia win @TheMasters, then you don't have a pulse. Congrats Sergio, well done!
— Rich Beem (@beemerpga) April 9, 2017
Congrats to Sergio on the Masters win!
— Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) April 9, 2017
PULL THE CHAIN SERGIO!!!! pic.twitter.com/DXNZJh6UiR
— Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) April 9, 2017
Sergio, just unbelievable. I want to cry. 20 years we've waited. Carnoustie in '07 broke my heart. What a way to do it!! 🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸 #TheMasters
— Stevie J (@StevieJ_23) April 9, 2017
Sergio wins at last!
Happy 60th, Seve. 🏌🏿⛳️#masters #champion pic.twitter.com/5tAplwdp69
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 9, 2017
SSSSSEEEEEERRRRRRGGGGGG!!!!!!!
YESSSSSSS @TheSergioGarcia @TheAngelaAkins pic.twitter.com/GsLWh7lq2X
— Brooklyn Decker (@BrooklynDecker) April 9, 2017