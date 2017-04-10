Sergio Garcia won his first career major in dramatic fashion Sunday, as his birdie on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff against Justin Rose at Augusta.

Fellow pro golfers, friends and celebrities took to the interwebs to celebrate the Spaniard's win:

2 unbelievable players and 2 great friends, but I couldn't be happier for @TheSergioGarcia. You deserve it all amigo!! — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) April 9, 2017

La semana de Sergio,lo anticipe — Angel Cabrera (@cabrera_pato) April 9, 2017

He did it! So happy for Sergio. Masters Champion #Vamos — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) April 9, 2017

So happy for @TheSergioGarcia! He's been so close for so long. You know Seve is going crazy heaven! #welldonebuddy @TheAngelaAkins — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) April 9, 2017

Congrats to Sergio!! So happy for him. So deserving for an amazing career he's had.. Forever a major champion! — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) April 9, 2017

Congrats @TheSergioGarcia!! Well deserved and great playing...soak it in my man!! — Rickie Fowler (@RickieFowler) April 9, 2017

If you didn't get a bit choked up watching @TheSergioGarcia win @TheMasters, then you don't have a pulse. Congrats Sergio, well done! — Rich Beem (@beemerpga) April 9, 2017

Congrats to Sergio on the Masters win! — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) April 9, 2017

PULL THE CHAIN SERGIO!!!! pic.twitter.com/DXNZJh6UiR — Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) April 9, 2017