CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Quail Hollow's famed "Green Mile" was tough on everyone at the PGA Championship on Thursday -- including a course marshal.

Brooks Koepka's drive on No. 16 sailed to the right and hit a marshal in the head in the morning session, leaving his face bloodied. Video posted on the PGA of America's Twitter feed showed Koepka checking on the marshal and signing a glove for him as he lay on the ground.

The man left the Charlotte, North Carolina, course for the remainder of the day, but PGA officials said he was fine.

"He just got drilled in the head,'' Koepka said. "I felt terrible about it. I mean, that's never fun to walk up and see somebody, you just drilled them. I drilled him in the head, which is probably the worst part. To be honest with you, I felt like crap.''

Koepka said the marshal was laughing and joking about the ball bouncing off his head and back into the fairway.

"He kept telling me, 'You got a good break,' '' Koepka said. "I was like, well, still feel like crap. But yeah, I got his information so I'll probably reach out to him tonight and see how he's doing. I'm sure he's going to have quite a big headache.''