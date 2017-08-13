W2W4: Who will win the PGA Championship?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Kevin Kisner holds the 54-hole lead at Quail Hollow, but he's never won a major. Then again, only one player in the top 15 through three rounds at the 99th PGA Championship has any major hardware to their name -- Louis Oosthuizen, who is T-4 and 2 shots back.

So who's a good pick to be lifting the Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday?

Might Kevin Kisner, right, or Hideki Matsuyama, left, get their first major victory Sunday at Quail Hollow? Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports

It is hard to win two weeks in a row, but Hideki Matsuyama seems to get on streaks and he's in position to ride another one. Just a shot back after a mundane day that saw him make just one birdie -- after making 7 on Friday -- Matsuyama has more firepower than Kevin Kisner, the leader, and would be the first Japanese male to win a major championship. -- Bob Harig

Justin Thomas. I picked him to make a move on Saturday, and he did with a 69 that was bested by only one other player in the top 10 at the end of the day (by Graham DeLaet's 68.) Expect Thomas to be able to draw on his experiences from a rough final round at the U.S. Open (after shooting 63 in Round 3 at Erin Hills.) That will serve him well at Quail Hollow in his quest for a first major title. -- Kevin Maguire

No matter who's holding the trophy, the winner this week is Quail Hollow Club. Even with the changes that the pros hated, the golf course overall held up to a major standard easily. -- Michael Collins