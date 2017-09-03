Below are the 10 automatic qualifiers for the United States team at the upcoming 12th Presidents Cup, which will be held Sept. 28-Oct. 1 at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey. U.S. captain Steve Stricker and International captain Nick Price will each make their two at-large picks on Wednesday.
Dustin Johnson
Overall: 4-4-1
Four-Ball: 0-3-0
Foursomes: 3-0-1
Singles: 1-1-0
Appearances: 2 (2011, 2015)
Jordan Spieth
Overall: 5-4-0
Four-Ball: 2-2-0
Foursomes: 3-0-0
Singles: 0-2-0
Appearances: 2 (2013, 2015)
Justin Thomas
Appearances: Rookie
Rickie Fowler
Overall: 1-3-0
Four-Ball: 0-1-0
Foursomes: 1-1-0
Singles: 0-1-0
Appearances: 1 (2015)
Daniel Berger
Appearances: Rookie
Brooks Koepka
Appearances: Rookie
Kevin Kisner
Appearances: Rookie
Patrick Reed
Overall: 1-2-1
Four-Ball: 1-0-0
Foursomes: 0-2-0
Singles: 0-0-1
Appearances: 1 (2015)
Matt Kuchar
Overall: 4-7-2
Four-Ball: 3-1-0
Foursomes: 1-3-2
Singles: 0-3-0
Appearances: 3 (2011, 2013, 2015)
Kevin Chappell
Appearances: Rookie
United States captain: Steve Stricker
Vice captains: Fred Couples, Jim Furyk, Davis Love III, Tiger Woods