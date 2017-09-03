        <
        >

          U.S. Presidents Cup roster

          In his career as a Presidents Cup player, United States captain Steve Stricker played in the biennial matches five times, amassing a 14-10-0 record. Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
          7:39 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Below are the 10 automatic qualifiers for the United States team at the upcoming 12th Presidents Cup, which will be held Sept. 28-Oct. 1 at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey. U.S. captain Steve Stricker and International captain Nick Price will each make their two at-large picks on Wednesday.

          Dustin Johnson
          Overall: 4-4-1
          Four-Ball: 0-3-0
          Foursomes: 3-0-1
          Singles: 1-1-0
          Appearances: 2 (2011, 2015)

          Jordan Spieth
          Overall: 5-4-0
          Four-Ball: 2-2-0
          Foursomes: 3-0-0
          Singles: 0-2-0
          Appearances: 2 (2013, 2015)

          Justin Thomas
          Appearances: Rookie

          Rickie Fowler
          Overall: 1-3-0
          Four-Ball: 0-1-0
          Foursomes: 1-1-0
          Singles: 0-1-0
          Appearances: 1 (2015)

          Daniel Berger
          Appearances: Rookie

          Brooks Koepka
          Appearances: Rookie

          Kevin Kisner
          Appearances: Rookie

          Patrick Reed
          Overall: 1-2-1
          Four-Ball: 1-0-0
          Foursomes: 0-2-0
          Singles: 0-0-1
          Appearances: 1 (2015)

          Matt Kuchar
          Overall: 4-7-2
          Four-Ball: 3-1-0
          Foursomes: 1-3-2
          Singles: 0-3-0
          Appearances: 3 (2011, 2013, 2015)

          Kevin Chappell
          Appearances: Rookie

          United States captain: Steve Stricker
          Vice captains: Fred Couples, Jim Furyk, Davis Love III, Tiger Woods

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.