Below are the 10 automatic qualifiers for the United States team at the upcoming 12th Presidents Cup, which will be held Sept. 28-Oct. 1 at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey. U.S. captain Steve Stricker and International captain Nick Price will each make their two at-large picks on Wednesday.

Dustin Johnson

Overall: 4-4-1

Four-Ball: 0-3-0

Foursomes: 3-0-1

Singles: 1-1-0

Appearances: 2 (2011, 2015)

Jordan Spieth

Overall: 5-4-0

Four-Ball: 2-2-0

Foursomes: 3-0-0

Singles: 0-2-0

Appearances: 2 (2013, 2015)

Justin Thomas

Appearances: Rookie

Rickie Fowler

Overall: 1-3-0

Four-Ball: 0-1-0

Foursomes: 1-1-0

Singles: 0-1-0

Appearances: 1 (2015)

Daniel Berger

Appearances: Rookie

Brooks Koepka

Appearances: Rookie

Kevin Kisner

Appearances: Rookie

Patrick Reed

Overall: 1-2-1

Four-Ball: 1-0-0

Foursomes: 0-2-0

Singles: 0-0-1

Appearances: 1 (2015)

Matt Kuchar

Overall: 4-7-2

Four-Ball: 3-1-0

Foursomes: 1-3-2

Singles: 0-3-0

Appearances: 3 (2011, 2013, 2015)

Kevin Chappell

Appearances: Rookie

United States captain: Steve Stricker

Vice captains: Fred Couples, Jim Furyk, Davis Love III, Tiger Woods