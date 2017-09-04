        <
        >

          International Presidents Cup roster

          Nick Price played in five Presidents Cups, just like his American counterpart Steve Stricker. Price will attempt to lead the International team to its first victory on U.S. soil in the 12th edition of the biennial matches, starting Sept. 28. Stan Badz/PGA TOUR/Getty Images
          7:17 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Below are the 10 automatic qualifiers for the International team at the upcoming 12th Presidents Cup, which will be held Sept. 28-Oct. 1 at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey.

          Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
          Overall: 3-4-2
          Four-Ball: 1-1-1
          Foursomes: 1-2-1
          Singles: 1-1-0
          Appearances: 2 (2013, 2015)

          Jason Day, Australia
          Overall: 4-8-3
          Four-Ball: 3-2-1
          Foursomes: 0-4-2
          Singles: 1-2-0
          Appearances: 3 (2011, 2013, 2015)

          Adam Scott, Australia
          Overall: 13-17-5
          Four-Ball: 5-6-3
          Foursomes: 4-8-2
          Singles: 4-3-0
          Appearances: 7 (2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015)

          Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa
          Overall: 5-3-2
          Four-Ball: 3-1-0
          Foursomes: 2-2-0
          Singles: 0-0-2
          Appearances: 2 (2013, 2015)

          Charl Schwartzel, South Africa
          Overall: 6-7-1
          Four-Ball: 4-2-0
          Foursomes: 0-4-1
          Singles: 2-1-0
          Appearances: 3 (2011, 2013, 2015)

          Marc Leishman, Australia
          Overall: 3-4-1
          Four-Ball: 0-2-0
          Foursomes: 1-2-1
          Singles: 2-0-0
          Appearances: 2 (2013, 2015)

          Branden Grace, South Africa
          Overall: 5-4-0
          Four-Ball: 2-2-0
          Foursomes: 2-1-0
          Singles: 1-1-0
          Appearances: 2 (2013, 2015)

          Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela
          Appearances: Rookie

          Si Woo Kim, South Korea
          Appearances: Rookie

          Adam Hadwin, Canada
          Appearances: Rookie

          International captain: Nick Price
          International vice captains: Ernie Els, Tony Johnstone, Geoff Ogilvy and Mike Weir

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.