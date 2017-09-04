International Presidents Cup roster

Below are the 10 automatic qualifiers for the International team at the upcoming 12th Presidents Cup, which will be held Sept. 28-Oct. 1 at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Editor's Picks Chappell nudges out Hoffman for Prez Cup spot Kevin Chappell edged Charley Hoffman by decimal points for the 10th and final automatic spot on the U.S. Presidents Cup team.

Team USA Presidents Cup roster Ten players automatically qualified on Monday for the United States Presidents Cup team, including major champions Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

Past Presidents Cup results In the 11 previous Presidents Cup matches, the United States owns a 9-1-1 advantage over the International team. The 12th edition of the biennial matches begins Sept. 28 at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey. 2 Related

Hideki Matsuyama, Japan

Overall: 3-4-2

Four-Ball: 1-1-1

Foursomes: 1-2-1

Singles: 1-1-0

Appearances: 2 (2013, 2015)

Jason Day, Australia

Overall: 4-8-3

Four-Ball: 3-2-1

Foursomes: 0-4-2

Singles: 1-2-0

Appearances: 3 (2011, 2013, 2015)

Adam Scott, Australia

Overall: 13-17-5

Four-Ball: 5-6-3

Foursomes: 4-8-2

Singles: 4-3-0

Appearances: 7 (2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015)

Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa

Overall: 5-3-2

Four-Ball: 3-1-0

Foursomes: 2-2-0

Singles: 0-0-2

Appearances: 2 (2013, 2015)

Charl Schwartzel, South Africa

Overall: 6-7-1

Four-Ball: 4-2-0

Foursomes: 0-4-1

Singles: 2-1-0

Appearances: 3 (2011, 2013, 2015)

Marc Leishman, Australia

Overall: 3-4-1

Four-Ball: 0-2-0

Foursomes: 1-2-1

Singles: 2-0-0

Appearances: 2 (2013, 2015)

Branden Grace, South Africa

Overall: 5-4-0

Four-Ball: 2-2-0

Foursomes: 2-1-0

Singles: 1-1-0

Appearances: 2 (2013, 2015)

Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela

Appearances: Rookie

Si Woo Kim, South Korea

Appearances: Rookie

Adam Hadwin, Canada

Appearances: Rookie

International captain: Nick Price

International vice captains: Ernie Els, Tony Johnstone, Geoff Ogilvy and Mike Weir