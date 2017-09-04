International Presidents Cup roster

Below are the 10 automatic qualifiers for the International team at the upcoming 12th Presidents Cup, which will be held Sept. 28-Oct. 1 at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
Overall: 3-4-2
Four-Ball: 1-1-1
Foursomes: 1-2-1
Singles: 1-1-0
Appearances: 2 (2013, 2015)
Jason Day, Australia
Overall: 4-8-3
Four-Ball: 3-2-1
Foursomes: 0-4-2
Singles: 1-2-0
Appearances: 3 (2011, 2013, 2015)
Adam Scott, Australia
Overall: 13-17-5
Four-Ball: 5-6-3
Foursomes: 4-8-2
Singles: 4-3-0
Appearances: 7 (2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015)
Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa
Overall: 5-3-2
Four-Ball: 3-1-0
Foursomes: 2-2-0
Singles: 0-0-2
Appearances: 2 (2013, 2015)
Charl Schwartzel, South Africa
Overall: 6-7-1
Four-Ball: 4-2-0
Foursomes: 0-4-1
Singles: 2-1-0
Appearances: 3 (2011, 2013, 2015)
Marc Leishman, Australia
Overall: 3-4-1
Four-Ball: 0-2-0
Foursomes: 1-2-1
Singles: 2-0-0
Appearances: 2 (2013, 2015)
Branden Grace, South Africa
Overall: 5-4-0
Four-Ball: 2-2-0
Foursomes: 2-1-0
Singles: 1-1-0
Appearances: 2 (2013, 2015)
Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela
Appearances: Rookie
Si Woo Kim, South Korea
Appearances: Rookie
Adam Hadwin, Canada
Appearances: Rookie
International captain: Nick Price
International vice captains: Ernie Els, Tony Johnstone, Geoff Ogilvy and Mike Weir