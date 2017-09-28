Presidents Cup match schedule

Team USA and Team International have put together their pairings for Thursday's foursomes matches at Liberty National Golf Club.
To win the Presidents Cup, one team will need to win 15½ points. Matches that are tied after 18 holes will be halved. And each player is required to play twice in the first four sessions prior to Sunday's singles matches.
Friday's four-ball matches
Match 6: Hideki Matsuyama/Adam Hadwin (International) vs. vs. Jordan Spieth/Patrick Reed (USA), 11:35 a.m. ET
Match 7: Louis Oosthuizen/Branden Grace (International) vs. Rickie Fowler/Justin Thomas (USA), 11:50 a.m. ET
Match 8: Jason Day/Marc Leishman (International) vs. Phil Mickelson/Kevin Kisner (USA), 12:05 p.m. ET
Match 9: Charl Schwartzel/Anirban Lahiri (International) vs. Kevin Chappell/Charley Hoffman (USA), 12:20 p.m. ET
Match 10: Adam Scott/Jhonattan Vegas (International) vs. Dustin Johnson/Brooks Koepka (USA, 12:35 p.m. ET
Sitting out: Team USA -- Daniel Berger, Matt Kuchar; Team International -- Emiliano Grillo, Si Woo Kim
Thursday's foursomes matches (ET)
Match 1: Hideki Matsuyama/Charl Schwartzel (International) vs. Rickie Fowler/Justin Thomas (USA), 1:05 p.m.
Match 2: Adam Scott/Jhonnatan Vegas (International) vs. Dustin Johnson/Matt Kuchar (USA), 1:17 p.m.
Match 3: Si Woo Kim/Emiliano Grillo (International) vs. Jordan Spieth/Patrick Reed (USA), 1:29 p.m.
Match 4: Louis Oosthuizen/Branden Grace (International) vs. Brooks Koepka/Daniel Berger (USA), 1:41 p.m.
Match 5: Jason Day/Marc Leishman (International) vs. Phil Mickelson/Kevin Kisner (USA), 1:53 p.m.
Sitting out: Team USA (Kevin Chappell and Charley Hoffman); Team International (Adam Hadwin and Anirban Lahiri)