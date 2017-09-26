Team captains Steve Stricker and Nick Price look ahead to the 2017 Presidents Cup while at a lighting ceremony in celebration of the event at New York's Empire State Building. (1:40)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- For one of the rare times in the Presidents Cup's existence, the International squad made a game of it. The competition was tight two years ago in South Korea, with the final-day singles competition deciding the outcome, the last match mattering.

Ultimately, the United States prevailed 15½-14½, the closest outcome since the 17-17 tie in South Africa in 2003.

The Americans were euphoric, the International team of players from around the globe outside of Europe gutted.

Editor's Picks Presidents Cup tournament schedule, scores and coverage Get news coverage, analysis and scores on ESPN for the 12th edition of the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey.

What to expect at the Presidents Cup It's Presidents Cup week, with the Americans looking to continue their dominance against the International team. ESPN.com's golf experts break down the matchup, with MVP picks, breakout players and keys to victory for each side.

Numbers don't lie: Why the U.S. will win the Presidents Cup Every two years, the Presidents Cup pits the U.S. against the world. And every two years, history repeats itself. 2 Related

But here's the big difference between what those players felt losing the Presidents Cup compared to their European counterparts who left Minnesota following a Ryder Cup loss last year -- or the Americans following any of the excruciating losses to Europe in the competition over the past two decades: the lack of repercussions.

The International team doesn't go home after a loss to several months' worth of second-guessing. The players are not grilled by the media in their homeland, such as is the case in Europe where it's a year-round point of discussion -- or even in the U.S. in the aftermath of repeated Ryder Cup defeats.

And so after losing the Presidents Cup six times in a row and posting but a single victory in 1998, the International team members are left with the idea that it's no fun to lose and -- as it relates to this competition -- they are sick of the Americans (9-1-1) celebrating.

"You have to remember one thing," said International captain Nick Price. "Even though we are a hodgepodge of a team from all around the word, we are all competitors and we like to compete and we don't like to get beaten. I think that's the bottom line.

"We're competitive, and this team is made up of a lot of young guys who are going to play for the next four or five Presidents Cups."

Price pointed out another obstacle for the International team to overcome -- the diversity of backgrounds.

The U.S. team is obviously comprised of Americans. While the European Ryder Cup team is made up of different nations (six in 2016), the players share a continent and the European Tour -- where being a member is a requirement for inclusion on the team.

Australia's Jason Day, left, and Marc Leishman, center, joke around as India's Anirban Lahiri hits a tee shot during an International team practice round at the Presidents Cup. Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

By comparison, eight nations on five continents are represented in this year's International Presidents Cup team: Japan (Hideki Matsuyama), Australia (Jason Day, Adam Scott, Marc Leishman), South Africa (Louis Oosthuzien, Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel), Venezuela (Jhonattan Vegas), South Korea (See-Woo Kim), Canada (Adam Hadwin), India (Anirban Lahiri) and Argentina (Emiliano Grillo).

"We don't play for a single flag like the American guys do," said Scott, who is playing in his eighth Presidents Cup, all but the first a loss.

But Scott saw hope in the close defeat two years ago in South Korea. Unlike the drubbings of previous Presidents Cups, the International squad was in a great position to win on Sunday.

Just like the Americans' numerous defeats over the years in the Ryder Cup, you could point to a putt here, a shot there in making the difference between winning and losing.

"Korea was tough," Scott said. "I was very invested in that with Nick and the assistants, and to be so close was very difficult. I've played so many now with the same faces around. For us, it's starting to have a little Presidents Cup family. I know the American guys -- they play under one flag and they play Ryder Cups and Presidents Cups. It's probably a little easier [for them] to find a bond.

"But it's getting to the point now where I think when you listen to how Nick feels about it, how much time he's invested in it with the support of the team and also myself playing a lot of times, it means a lot to the team. We're starting to get that feeling that there's some history there."

"I let the team down two years ago in Korea. I didn't have a good Presidents Cup, and it was close. If I actually played well, we probably would have had a good shot at winning. ... I'm hoping I can redeem myself this week." Jason Day, who went 0-4-1 at the last Presidents Cup

Scott said the losing can be turned into motivation. And there are a couple of International players who remember two years ago looking for redemption.

Lahiri went 0-3 in South Korea, and his singles match with Chris Kirk went to the 18th hole. Scott was just 1-2-2.

Day, who was the No. 2-ranked player in the world in 2015 and coming off a five-victory season, went 0-4-1.

"I let the team down two years ago in Korea," Day said. "I didn't have a good Presidents Cup, and it was close. If I actually played well, we probably would have had a good shot at winning. I take the blame for that. I didn't play good. I was No. 1 on the team for a reason, and I didn't show up. I'm hoping I can redeem myself this week."

Whether that motivation can be turned into an International victory is why they play. The U.S. has a stacked team with the likes of Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler.

But how many times did the Americans say that going into Ryder Cups they eventually lost?

"I think the optimism is growing," Scott said. "Korea was a big turning point, but we went there optimistic, felt like things were in a good place. The team was fresh. It's fresh again this year, I'd say. These guys are buzzing. They really wanted to be on this team, and that's the feeling.

"Even though we didn't win [in 2015], we made a bit of a statement, at least to ourselves and at least to the rest of the international players about how important it is."