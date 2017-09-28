JERSEY CITY, NJ -- Two years ago, Louis Oosthuizen and Branden Grace combined for a 4-0-0 record as partners, just the second time that has occurred in Presidents Cup history.

They're off to another strong start already this week.

Editor's Picks Presidents Cup tournament schedule, scores and coverage Get news coverage, analysis and scores on ESPN for the 12th edition of the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Politics aside, Presidents Cup gets off to flying start The presence of three former U.S. presidents at Liberty National set the perfect stage to kick off the biennial matches.

Phil Mickelson took an epic selfie with three former U.S. presidents Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton helped tee off the President's Cup on Thursday, and Phil Mickelson took an incredible selfie to remember the occasion. 2 Related

The South African duo defeated the American twosome of Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger, 3 and 1, in foursomes on Thursday afternoon -- the only full point claimed by the International team on the opening day, after which they trailed 3½-1½.

"I think we're very comfortable around each other and we pull each other," Oosthuizen said afterward. "When one is hitting a bad shot, the other is sort of pulling you the whole time."

It was a hard-fought battle for most of the match, with neither team ever leading by more than a single hole until Oosthuizen and Grace took a 2-up lead on the 15th hole. Two holes later, they clinched the victory.

"It was nice to hit clutch shots when it mattered," said Grace, who posted a perfect record in this competition two years ago. "We putted great. His speed was spot-on. Down the stretch, we had a couple of long putts when we needed to just put pressure on the guys and did exactly that."

It should come as no surprise, but International captain Nick Price will indeed keep the South African pairing together for Friday's fourball session, when they'll face the American team of Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler.

-- ESPN.com senior golf writer Jason Sobel

Presidents on the tee

The presence of three former U.S. presidents -- Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama -- at Liberty National on Thursday set the perfect stage to kick off the biennial matches. And President Clinton didn't mind talking a little golf, too. -- Jason Sobel

Selfie time for Lefty

If you got the chance to take a selfie with three former U.S. presidents, you'd do it, right? Even if your name is Phil Mickelson. Story

Impressive shoe game