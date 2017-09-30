The U.S. team sets a record for the largest lead after two sessions in Presidents Cup history, taking an 8-2 lead into the weekend at Liberty National. (2:53)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- With the Americans taking a commanding 8-2 lead through two days at the Presidents Cup, is there anything left to watch for?

Absolutely, we say, and as International captain Nick Price pointed out, only 10 of the possible 30 points have been accounted for after the initial foursomes and four-ball sessions.

Our scribes at Liberty National Golf Club share which of Saturday morning's foursomes matches are most intriguing to them.

Justin Thomas celebrated after holing this shot from a bunker on the 14th hole Friday in his four-ball match with teammate Rickie Fowler. The pair are 2-0-0 after two days of the 2017 Presidents Cup. Elsa/Getty Images

Editor's Picks Presidents Cup tournament schedule, scores and coverage Get news coverage, analysis and scores on ESPN for the 12th edition of the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey.

With the American rout on, too soon to talk tweaks? The 2017 Presidents Cup isn't over -- yet -- but with the Americans so far in front (again), if we use history as our guide, don't expect many changes to the matches any time soon. 1 Related

If for no other reason, the last match on Saturday morning will be interesting to see if Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler can remain undefeated.

The latest great American team looks solid so far, a new pairing that was obvious to captain Steve Stricker well before the players arrived at Liberty National.

Given their friendship, their homes in proximity, their frequency of practice rounds, Thomas and Fowler give the U.S. a formidable team not just for this week, but for future Cups to come.

After two relatively simple victories, they will go up against the International squad of Louis Oosthuizen and Branden Grace -- the best tandem for the opposition who get a shot at redemption after losing to the Americans on Friday.

In a lopsided competition, perhaps that match will at least provide some excitement.

-- ESPN.com senior golf writer Bob Harig

Going out in the first match of Saturday morning's foursomes, this is a must-win for the International team with two of its star players facing the formidable American pairing on Spieth and Reed. If Captain Nick Price doesn't want this event clinched on Saturday night, he'll need a full point here to give the rest of his team a shot in the arm.

The task won't be easy, though, as Spieth has never lost a foursomes match in the Presidents Cup (4-0-0). He and Reed stole a half point against Matsuyama and Hadwin in Friday's four-ball session, so the Americans are likely to keep their hot streak rolling into the weekend.

-- ESPN.com senior golf editor Kevin Maguire

I would've lost money betting on Lefty's over/under match total so far. But three sessions in, and here he is playing his third match - all of them with Kisner, which feels like an Odd Couple pairing if there ever was one.

They should have an advantage here in the fact that 1) the pressure is off the team leading by a half-dozen points; and 2) they've already competed in the foursomes format together. That said, I like the South American pairing of Grillo and Vegas, a ball-striker and big-bomber, respectively. Call it a close one. Expect this U.S. duo to see the 18th hole for a third straight match.

-- ESPN.com senior golf writer Jason Sobel