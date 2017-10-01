ESPN's John Sutcliffe recaps the U.S. team's dominant Saturday, which put them one point away from securing the Presidents Cup going into Sunday's play. (1:00)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Who will win the Presidents Cup on Sunday? No, we mean which match will be the clincher, since it's nearly a foregone conclusion that the Americans will win the cup for the 10th time in this, the 12th Presidents Cup.

Our experts on the grounds in the shadow of the Statue of Liberty pick the match they are going to watch most closely Sunday at Liberty National.

By the time Phil Mickelson is making his way to the closing holes at Liberty National, the Presidents Cup should long be decided for the Americans, as they need just a single point to win the Presidents Cup for the 10th time in 12 playings.

But Mickelson undoubtedly would love to go out with a victory, keeping his record clean as one of Steve Stricker's captain's picks, in his 12th playing of the event. Throw in the Ryder Cup, and Mickelson has not missed either team competition going back to 1994.

With a win in foursomes Saturday morning with partner Kevin Kisner, Mickelson passed Tiger Woods for the most victories in Presidents Cup history with 25. He is 2-0-1 this week after a strong performance last year at the Ryder Cup.

Who among us doesn't believe that Mickelson will do everything in his power to make it 24 straight cup teams when the U.S. takes on Europe in Paris next year at the Ryder Cup?

-- ESPN.com senior golf writer Bob Harig

Editor's Picks Presidents Cup tournament schedule, scores and coverage Get news coverage, analysis and scores on ESPN for the 12th edition of the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Americans sitting on the cusp of victory Sunday at the Presidents Cup will be a competition in name only as the Americans all but sealed the deal before the final day of the tournament.

Mickelson soaking in Cup glory Who knows how many more Cup teams Phil Mickelson will make. Don't ask Lefty to reminisce just yet, though, because the 47-year-old feels he has plenty of more golf in the tank. 2 Related

Let's get this out of the way now ... the only thing in doubt about the 2017 Presidents Cup is if the Americans can set the record for largest margin of victory (which is 10 points set in 2000).

That being said, the Sunday singles match I'm most interested in watching is Louis Oosthuizen vs. Patrick Reed. Oosty is one of the few International team golfers playing well and Reed is undefeated heading into Sunday. Don't be surprised if Reed and Oosthuizen play the most compelling match of the day at Liberty National.

-- ESPN.com senior golf editor Kevin Maguire

Might Daniel Berger, playing in the fourth match Sunday, earn the clinching point for the Americans in singles matches at the Presidents Cup? Rob Carr/Getty Images

Look, the U.S. team is going to win Sunday. The Americans are going to claim the one full point needed to clinch. It's a foregone conclusion. But ... considering the International squad front-loaded its singles lineup, placing Marc Leishman, Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama in the first three matches, there's at least a small chance there could be some blue on the board early on.

That's why I picked this one, the fourth match, where Berger should bring some fire and passion. It might be a race for the American players at the top to claim that clinching point -- and even though he's spotting three others a few holes, Berger just might be the one to do it.

-- ESPN.com senior golf writer Jason Sobel