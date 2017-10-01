JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Who will win the Presidents Cup on Sunday? No, we mean which match will be the clincher, since it's nearly a foregone conclusion that the Americans will win the cup for the 10th time in this, the 12th Presidents Cup.
Our experts on the grounds in the shadow of the Statue of Liberty pick the match they are going to watch most closely Sunday at Liberty National.
Adam Hadwin (International) vs. Phil Mickelson (USA)
By the time Phil Mickelson is making his way to the closing holes at Liberty National, the Presidents Cup should long be decided for the Americans, as they need just a single point to win the Presidents Cup for the 10th time in 12 playings.
But Mickelson undoubtedly would love to go out with a victory, keeping his record clean as one of Steve Stricker's captain's picks, in his 12th playing of the event. Throw in the Ryder Cup, and Mickelson has not missed either team competition going back to 1994.
With a win in foursomes Saturday morning with partner Kevin Kisner, Mickelson passed Tiger Woods for the most victories in Presidents Cup history with 25. He is 2-0-1 this week after a strong performance last year at the Ryder Cup.
Who among us doesn't believe that Mickelson will do everything in his power to make it 24 straight cup teams when the U.S. takes on Europe in Paris next year at the Ryder Cup?
-- ESPN.com senior golf writer Bob Harig
Louis Oosthuizen (International) vs. Patrick Reed (USA)
Let's get this out of the way now ... the only thing in doubt about the 2017 Presidents Cup is if the Americans can set the record for largest margin of victory (which is 10 points set in 2000).
That being said, the Sunday singles match I'm most interested in watching is Louis Oosthuizen vs. Patrick Reed. Oosty is one of the few International team golfers playing well and Reed is undefeated heading into Sunday. Don't be surprised if Reed and Oosthuizen play the most compelling match of the day at Liberty National.
-- ESPN.com senior golf editor Kevin Maguire
Si Woo Kim (International) vs. Daniel Berger (USA)
Look, the U.S. team is going to win Sunday. The Americans are going to claim the one full point needed to clinch. It's a foregone conclusion. But ... considering the International squad front-loaded its singles lineup, placing Marc Leishman, Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama in the first three matches, there's at least a small chance there could be some blue on the board early on.
That's why I picked this one, the fourth match, where Berger should bring some fire and passion. It might be a race for the American players at the top to claim that clinching point -- and even though he's spotting three others a few holes, Berger just might be the one to do it.
-- ESPN.com senior golf writer Jason Sobel