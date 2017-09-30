ICYMI: Lahiri, Kim extend Presidents Cup -- for the moment

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Any questions about the Presidents Cup title might've been over for a full day, but the United States team was on the verge of making it official late Saturday afternoon in unprecedented fashion.

The pairing of Charley Hoffman and Kevin Chappell led the International duo of Si Woo Kim and Anirban Lahiri, 1 up through 14 holes. A win for the U.S. side in this match would render the overall competition a moot point on Sunday.

Instead, Kim birdied the 15th hole, and Lahiri birdied the 16th and 17th, ultimately winning the match and keeping the Internationals alive -- at least mathematically.

Just as at the Ryder Cup, there will be a dozen singles matches to close the event. Unlike at the Ryder Cup, the rules state there can be no halved matches until the overall competition has been decided. Basically, that means if a match is still all square through 18 holes and the U.S. hasn't clinched, it will continue to a 19th hole and beyond to establish an outright winner.

Don't expect that to last very long.

Entering the final day, the Americans lead 14½-3½, which means they need to win one match in order to clinch the overall victory.

It almost happened on Saturday. Thanks to Kim and Lahiri, the final session isn't quite a moot point.

-- ESPN.com senior golf writer Jason Sobel

Jason Day's start to his Saturday afternoon four-ball match didn't go as planned. He hit his opening tee shot so far right, well, the photo below shows he was on the 18th tee.

Here is where Jason Day, roughly, hit his second shot from on the first hole during Saturday afternoon's four-ball match at the Presidents Cup. Yes, that is the 18th tee box. Kevin Maguire, Golf

The Australian, who went winless in the 2015 Presidents Cup, will need a victory in his Sunday's singles match if he is to avoid the same fate at Liberty National Golf Club.

-- ESPN.com senior golf editor Kevin Maguire

Rickie Fowler, right, and Phil Mickelson, left, stopped to take a few selfies with fans on Saturday at the Presidents Cup. Hopefully Mickelson took a few pointers from the younger Fowler to improve Lefty's selfie game. Julio Cortez/AP photo

When Rickie Fowler sat out Saturday afternoon's four-ball matches, he showed why he's a man of the people.

The American, who has an unblemished 2-0-1 record so far this week at the Presidents Cup, joined the fans in the crowd.

Fortunately, his selfie game is a bit better than Phil Mickelson's was with the U.S. presidents earlier this week. Maybe Lefty, who also sat out Saturday afternoon, picked up a few social media tips.

-- ESPN.com senior golf editor Kevin Maguire

Why are the Americans kicking the Internationals' butts all around Jersey City?

Of the many reasons Team USA has dominated the International squad this week at the Presidents Cup, none might be more important than how the Americans played the back nine at Liberty National. With matches hanging in the balance, the U.S. squad won a combined 44 holes compared with 21 for the International team.

That's an overwhelming edge to the Americans when it matters most.

And in case anyone is wondering, the largest margin of victory in Presidents Cup history is 11 points, when Team USA defeated Team International 21½ to 10½ back in 2000. The Americans led 14½ to 3½ when Saturday's play concluded.

-- ESPN.com senior golf editor Kevin Maguire