NASSAU, Bahamas -- At precisely 1:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, you could sense it was happening again.

Not just from the modest gallery here at the Hero World Challenge, which roared with approval as Tiger Woods holed a greenside bunker shot for his fourth birdie in five holes. No, it was bigger than that. The energy, the electricity. It was emanating from all directions.

For the third time in three days, Woods was whipping the masses into a frenzy, evoking memories of the old Tigermania days, when the mere sight of his name on a leaderboard would captivate that ever-expanding audience. He pummeled drives deep down the fairways. He rolled in birdie putts with the greatest of ease.

For the second straight round, Tiger Woods posted seven birdies on Saturday. The difference in Round 3 of the Hero World Challenge? Woods also carded three bogeys and a double-bogey. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

For the second time in those three days, though, the frenzy dissipated just as quickly as it had blossomed.

Woods parlayed a 4-under front nine into just a 2-under 70 that concluded with a double-bogey after he found the water hazard with his second shot on the final hole. It mirrored his opening round of two days earlier -- his first competitive round in 466 days -- when he turned a 3-under front nine into a 1-over 73 by making doubles on two of the last three holes.

The immediate reaction might be to criticize Woods for these struggles down the stretch. After all, he has spent so much of the past three days looking eerily similar to the player who has won 14 major championships that it's easy to forget just how rusty he's supposed to be.

Of course, any critical analysis of Woods' performance this week is a point severely missed. This is a man who a year ago believed his playing career might be over, a man who just seven weeks ago postponed his scheduled return to competition because he deemed his game too vulnerable.

Those masses might have been intrigued about Woods' return and just how much success he could have right away, but nobody was as curious as Woods.

When asked after the third round whether he has already exceeded his own expectations, he admitted to not setting any tangible goals for the week.

"To be honest with you, I didn't really have much, because I didn't know," he explained. "I hadn't played in a very long time, and I didn't know what I was going to feel like after each round. I didn't know what kind of lies on the draw, I'd probably hit some bad shots into some of these bushes. What happened to [Justin Rose, who withdrew with a back injury] could have easily happened to me. A lot of things. I don't know. I didn't know coming in."

Oh, he talked a good game. In his pretournament interview session with the assembled media, Woods reverted to his old form and suggested that anything less than a win would be a disappointment.

Winning, though, was never going to be the theme for this week. As it stands, Woods is 11 strokes behind leader Hideki Matsuyama, who appears to be running away with the title.

Doesn't matter. This week is going to be considered an enormous success for Woods, whether he climbs into the top-5 by the end of Sunday's final round or drops into the lower-third of this 17-man field.

He hasn't shown any visible pain from those three back surgeries which kept him sidelined for so long. His swing has looked both controlled and powerful. His putting stroke, armed once again with the Scotty Cameron flatstick that won him 13 of those 14 majors, looks smooth and confident. He has carded 19 birdies -- more than one-third of the holes he has played.

All of which should be considered a win as he heads toward one more round and takes that momentum into the 2017 campaign.

"I'm very pleased to be back and to be able to compete at this level again," Woods said. "It's been a very, very difficult road. You guys [in the media] were all here last year, and I did not feel very good. I was really, really struggling, and I struggled for a very long time. Worked with my physios and had to be very patient and was finally able to start building -- and here we are."

Where he is isn't where he wants to be. Not yet, at least.

The competitor in Woods wants to win tournaments again, regaining his prominence among the world's best players. The realist in him, though, understands that this was never going to happen immediately.