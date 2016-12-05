Brandon Stone started the new European Tour season on a high note after cruising to a 7-shot victory at the Alfred Dunhill Championship.

Home favourite Stone, who began 2016 with a win at the BMW SA Open in January, produced a closing 67 at Leopard Creek Country Club on Sunday to finish the week on 22 under par.

After securing his second European Tour title, Stone told www.europeantour.com: "To get this win before Christmas is obviously great but more importantly it gets me a good start on the Race to Dubai.

"Obviously I finished 50th this year and I want to build on that and this is the perfect stepping stone to do that."

Fellow South African Richard Sterne -- a former winner of this event -- finished alone in second on 15 under after posting a flawless 67 in his final round.

Last year's champion Charl Schwartzel held a share of the lead early on Sunday after making a strong start, but a triple bogey at the 15th and a double at the 16th saw him finish in a share of fourth on 12 under.