Coming into the Hero World Challenge, there was serious doubt if Tiger Woods could finish all 72 holes. By Sunday night, Woods proved he could play a full tournament and make enough birdies and eagles to tie for the lead in that category for the week.

There were plenty of positives from Woods' time in the Bahamas, and a few negatives, too.

So what's the future look like for the 14-time major champion? Our panel of experts talk all things Tiger.

1. What kind of expectations do you have for Tiger going forward?

SportsCenter anchor Matt Barrie: Tiger far exceeded my expectations this week, and because of it, I think, if healthy, he can win tournaments this season. It's clear he put a priority on getting his game in tournament shape. It was very encouraging. I expect him to win.

SportsCenter anchor Jonathan Coachman: Big. And we all should. Second-most birdies in the field. Swing speed is there. I think any top athlete understands what happened on the back nine each day but Friday. He simply got tired, mentally and physically. None of us knows what it takes to be the absolute best at what you do. He does. So I take him at his word. When he tightens that stuff up, the sky is the limit. His game is there.

ESPN.com senior golf writer Michael Collins: My hope is that he stays healthy for the year and we see him play about 12-14 tournaments. My expectations are that he'll play some tournaments, show us some flashes of brilliance, and by the end of the year be ready to win again once he locks in his equipment.

ESPN.com senior golf writer Bob Harig: They are still modest, but much higher after the way he looked this week. Nobody knew what to expect, and while it still is going to take time for him to get comfortable playing competitive golf again, this was a big step and a great place from which to build.

ESPN.com senior golf writer Jason Sobel: As far as success, I'm still keeping the bar set pretty low. Let's allow him to get a few more tournament reps before we start assessing any potential for contending again. My expectations are more about his schedule. I fully expect him to play at Torrey Pines next month -- if not an event in the Middle East before then -- followed by, if he remains healthy, his own event at Riviera, then the Honda Classic and Arnold Palmer Invitational before the Masters.

2. What does Tiger have to work on the most after his return to competitive golf?

Barrie: He needs to work on tournament stamina and getting physically back in four-day shape. There seemed to be moments each day, specifically on his back nine, when his execution would slip. We can only assume fatigue could be setting in.

Coachman: See my answer to the first question. And he also had some short-game problems. If he commits to adding more tournaments before the Masters, all of that can get worked out. He says he wants to play a lot. I would love to see him at a couple of events that he has never played. Clearly the excitement was back this weekend in a big way.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Collins: Stamina. I know that sounds crazy to people who focus only on how much Tiger works out. Being able to get a good workout in and being able to play five rounds of golf in a row are so massively different there isn't enough room to tell you here. Tiger said it himself though; he's got to get in better golf shape.

Harig: He needs to work on everything. And that's actually a good thing because there was no overwhelming, glaring weakness. There was the good and the bad for everything, but he's not so far away in any aspect that it is alarming. Tiger was surprisingly good in many areas of his game and it is apparent he just needs more time.

Sobel: He needs to eliminate the big number. Woods had the same number of eagles/birdies as tournament winner Hideki Matsuyama, but posted five double-bogeys in four rounds. But I do think it's easier for a player coming back from injury to eliminate bogeys than try to make more birdies. In that respect, this was a good sign.

3. Where will we see Tiger next inside the ropes?

Barrie: The Sony Open would be a logical next tournament for him. The field is competitive and it's after the new year, which gives him more time to practice. But somewhere in Hawaii seems like a good next stop.

Coachman: It better be sometime in January. And I do not suggest taking a money grab overseas. No long flights or other travel that is not work-related. This is a slow build to Augusta. Other than the two events in Hawaii, which he won't play, let's see him tee it up anywhere in January.

Collins: Well, that depends on who "we" are. If "we" are the PGA Tour and U.S. fans, it'll be Torrey Pines. If "we" are included in the international media, then it will be Abu Dhabi.

Harig: The guess here is either the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship or the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. Or both. They are in consecutive weeks in January. If he doesn't play in Abu Dhabi, then Woods will open in San Diego.

Sobel: I don't think even he knows yet; he admitted as much during his post-round interview session on Sunday. I wouldn't be surprised to see him compete in Abu Dhabi, and I'd be absolutely shocked if he was healthy and didn't play the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

4. How does Tiger handle the questions about his golf equipment choices for 2017?

Barrie: By showing up to tournaments using new drivers, balls and putters. He's going to play with what makes him comfortable, and he won't know until he uses them. Already ditching the Nike putter seems to be trending in a good direction.

Coachman: It was pretty clear how happy he was having his trusty putter back. At this point in his career, he should use the equipment he feels gives him the best chance to win, not the company that makes him look the best. As a fan, I never thought about what equipment he was playing. I only worried about the fact that he was playing.

Collins: By saying this: "I'm Tiger Woods and I'm going to play what I want for a while. If Pat Perez can make a comeback and win with a bunch of different clubs, I think I should be allowed the leeway to do the same for a while too."

Harig: He's got many choices and the key now is not to get so consumed by it. Woods acknowledged that the testing process is lengthy, but he seems to have settled on the Bridgestone ball and hit the TaylorMade woods quite well. At some point, he'll transition from the Nike irons he used this week and it's possible he has different equipment companies in his bag.

Sobel: He already has. He's got the freedom now to play whatever clubs he wants on any given week. For an equipment geek like him -- and I call him that respectfully -- this freedom must feel pretty nice.