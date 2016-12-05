Tiger Woods sinks an impressive birdie putt on the eighth hole, his second in a stretch of three straight birdies. Woods carded a 4-under to finish the Hero World Challenge in 15th place. (0:18)

NASSAU, Bahamas -- It's no secret that Patrick Reed grew up idolizing Tiger Woods. He often wears a red shirt on Sunday afternoons to pay homage and his recent Ryder Cup success can be at least partially credited to a desire to strut his stuff in front of the vice captain assigned to him that week.

On Thursday afternoon, Reed was gift-wrapped a front-row seat to Woods' return, serving as his first playing partner during a competitive round in nearly 16 months.

As he watched Woods open with four birdies in his first eight holes at the Hero World Challenge before stumbling, a singular thought entered Reed's mind.

"I was like, 'Oh, my gosh,'" he later said. "Tiger is back."

The seemingly never-ending debate over Woods' relative "back-ness" is subject to interpretation. Some consider him already back, having played four rounds this week. Others won't believe he is back until he begins playing a full PGA Tour schedule once again. Even others contend he isn't really back until he's contending for tournament titles -- or possibly even until he's winning them.

Well, here's one thing we can agree upon: Woods being back portends positive things for golf's short-term future.

Despite the doom and gloom picture that many have painted -- from decreased interest in the game to lower television ratings -- golf's most elite level has thrived and flourished in the few years since Woods' latest decline. Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth have become a quartet of entertaining superstars, any of them capable of dominating a tournament on a given week, while the likes of Reed, Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka and Hero champion Hideki Matsuyama represent the next tier of exciting young golfers, if not a blurred line between the two.

"I think we proved that golf does not need Tiger," Brandt Snedeker said. "It was successful the last couple of years when we didn't have Tiger, to see Rory and Jordan and other guys step up and play the way they did. That said, golf is better when Tiger is around. I don't know if we need Tiger. We all want Tiger. I want to see Tiger playing again. It's fun."

"Golf's in a really good position these past few years and that's without him," Rickie Fowler concurred. "Now it can only be better with him. He can only help it. And the better he plays, the better it is for the game."

The game enjoyed its greatest popularity, numbers-wise, during Woods' prime years. Starting with his transcendent victory at the 1997 Masters and through the injury-riddled 2008 U.S. Open title, he was the connective tissue, bringing the masses to the game and the game to the masses.

It was enough to make these past few years -- with all of the young players atop the game's highest level -- pale in comparison, despite the fact that there were burgeoning rivalries and a greater competitive balance on a weekly basis.

If we can allow ourselves to consider the possibilities, there's potential for all of these players to continue playing their best golf, while adding the game's most popular player to that mix. It's not a stretch to believe Woods' full return to form could result in a golden age for the game, a cross-generational blend of superstars on some of its biggest platforms.

"That's really exciting for us," Spieth said. "Tiger moves the needle. Tiger created golfers from athletes -- even myself. I played a lot of sports and Tiger certainly played a large influence in why I decided to play golf. ... He can still have that influence for another decade on the golf course. I think he can truly help get the numbers back up in golf that have been dropping a little bit."

"The state of the game is tremendous; throwing him back into it just makes it even better," Zach Johnson explained. "If he's playing competitive golf and he can play a mildly full Tiger schedule and stay healthy, even if he's in contention just two or three times, it's going to elevate the product to a high that maybe we haven't seen in a long time."

Reed was among those who received a glimpse of the interest level Woods can once again bring to the game. He admitted that if he hadn't been in the field this week, he likely would have been watching from home, keeping an eye on the guy who has had so much influence on his own game.

"For him to come back and play really well, it just means more for us," Reed said. "It not only grows the game, but it allows my generation to see the Tiger that we used to see on TV. I would love for him to get back to the stage where he is just playing solid, Tiger golf and be able to go against him."

It can be argued whether golf is already in a good place or hurting from those declining numbers. It can't be argued what impact Woods' return to the most elite level would bring to a game that always draws more interest with him playing well.