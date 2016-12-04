DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Jaye Marie Green won the LPGA Tour qualifying tournament Sunday to top the 20 card-earners, making a 20-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a one-stroke victory.

Green became the first player to win the event twice since it moved to Daytona Beach in 1991. In 2013, she won with a record score of 29 under.

Green closed with a 2-over 74 to finish at 13-under 347 at LPGA International.

"I feel really good about it, and the bye weeks leading up I wasn't really that nervous, which is weird," Green said. "I was really laid back this week, and I felt like I was picking up where I left off from three years ago."

Olafia Kristinsdottir (73) finished second to become the first player from Iceland to earn a card.

"It is a relief being done with the round, and I'm so happy and really happy to be Icelandic," Kristinsdottir said. "There are so many people out here, and this is so awesome, I can't even describe it."

The former Wake Forest player was a rookie on the Ladies European Tour this year.

"Since I was a kid, I dreamed of reaching this level, and now I have," Kristinsdottir said. "It's just incredible."

The top 20 earned full cards; the next 25 and ties got conditional status.

Angel Yin (71) and Sadena Parks (73) tied for third at 11 under.

Green was 112th on the money list this year.

"I couldn't really find the reason why I needed to go back to Q-School," Green said. "I knew I had to play well to get my card, and now I know that I can make a putt to win, so there are a lot of positives to take away. Now I know I can play well under the gun. Going into next year, I have this experience to draw on."