WENTWORTH, England -- At 11 a.m. local time on Tuesday, just 60 minutes after a five-man selection panel had gathered in a room at European Tour headquarters to decide who would be their next Ryder Cup captain, the successful candidate was revealed on the tournament's official Twitter feed.

This is, of course, how big news is announced in 2016.

The panel -- which included Europe's last three captains, Darren Clarke, Paul McGinley and Jose Maria Olazabal, as well as the European Tour's chief executive, Keith Pelley, and the Tour's players' representative, Henrik Stenson -- decided Thomas Bjorn's "wealth of experience" made him the perfect person to task with winning back the trophy at Le Golf National in France in two years' time.

The Dane, who will become the first Scandinavian to lead Europe's Ryder Cup team and only the fourth from outside Great Britain and Ireland, has, in his own words, "lived and breathed the European Tour for so long" and will now "do the same with the Ryder Cup for the next two years."

But were there really any other serious candidates?

Paul Lawrie will have been deemed too inexperienced, having only been involved in three Ryder Cups to date, while Miguel Angel Jimenez has never really had the necessary support from those who matter. So as soon as Padraig Harrington ruled himself out of the running by reiterating his desire to travel to Paris in a playing capacity, Bjorn's announcement became more of a case of when rather than if.

Padraig Harrington (left) pulled out of the running to succeed Darren Clarke (middle), leaving Thomas Bjorn (right) as the only serious contender. Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

But while Bjorn was victorious in a one-man race -- the reason behind the announcement being at least two months earlier than usual? -- and the European Tour privately desires that the job isn't seen as being restricted to those from the British Isles, don't be fooled into thinking he's not the right man for the job. He played in three Ryder Cups and was a vice-captain at four. He knows Le Golf National inside out, having competed at the Open de France on 14 occasions to date. He has won 15 European Tour titles, and he has three runner-up finishes at major championships.

Bjorn's biggest task must be to keep his emotions in check, something Clarke and Nick Faldo failed to do on the past two occasions Europe failed to beat their U.S. counterparts. And while being a fiery character hasn't always worked -- in 2006 Bjorn infamously called Ian Woosnam "the most pathetic captain ever" after the Welshman overlooked him for a wild-card pick -- this is a man with many of the best characteristics of his predecessors.

Each time a Ryder Cup captain is named, he is praised for his unwavering passion for the tournament, a phrase that rings as true as ever with Bjorn. He understands the ethos of the tournament as well as anyone, and everything that goes on behind the scenes. An expert communicator who knows how to prepare the most intricate details, Bjorn also knows how to win a Ryder Cup and, perhaps just as crucially, now knows how to lose a Ryder Cup, having tasted defeat as part of Clarke's team two months ago.

So how did Bjorn's potential team members react? Ian Poulter and Justin Rose posted a straightforward "congratulations" on Twitter, while fellow Ryder Cup stalwart Lee Westwood offered a thumbs-up emoji. Luke Donald, who missed out on a captain's pick in both 2014 and 2016, also put his name forward with a welcoming tweet.

This is, of course, how people react to big news in 2016.