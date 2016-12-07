Europe's new Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn says the team's selection criteria for the 2018 contest in France will be reviewed, after Paul Casey was left ineligible for September's heavy defeat to the USA at Hazeltine.

Europe went into the 2016 Ryder Cup without Casey, because the in-form Englishman had not taken up his membership of the European Tour.

The USA pulled off a crushing 17-11 win, subjecting Europe to their first defeat since 2008 and their heaviest since 1981.

Bjorn confirmed Ryder Cup bosses will now conduct a full-scale review into selection policy and other areas of planning, but insisted it was too early to discuss details.

Asked if the review of selection criteria will balance continuity with the desire to have the best players available, Bjorn said: "Absolutely, but there's a lot of nuances into this, and they all need to be looked at.

"Yes selection will be reviewed, and it should be, because the world and the game of golf is a moving thing. But we're in no immediate rush and no panic to do it.

"We'll look at it carefully. We might stay where we are but we might also come up with a few tweaks. Almost the biggest task at hand at the moment is not to get too panicked about not having the trophy on this side of the Atlantic at the moment.

"There's so many aspects but at this moment in time I'm just trying to gather all the information to set out a plan going forward.

"I will go forward with what our players want and what we're all about as a team. But then I also have my own thinking and concerns about what I can bring to it, and will give it my own twist.

"We've been very successful in the past, and let's not go away from that. We've won eight out of the last 11, it's not like we have a system that's faulty and we always play against a very strong team."

Thomas Bjorn was named Europe's captain for the 2018 Ryder Cup on Tuesday. John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

Bjorn also insists he does not need to change his "forthright" personality to lead Europe to Ryder Cup glory two years' time.

The ever-candid Bjorn hit out at then-captain Ian Woosnam in 2006 when overlooked for a wild-card, and the Welshman nearly quit his role over the criticism.

Woosnam has immediately backed Bjorn's leadership this week, however -- and Bjorn insists his captaincy will be based entirely on truth and honesty.

"I think if you're going to lead something you want the truth, you want people to be honest with you," Bjorn said.

"I've never been one for liking having things around me where people are trying to just say yes to me. I want them to tell me the truth.

"I think if you're going to be forthright yourself, then you want the same from everyone else. That's the way I believe in things, and that's what I expect for all the people I have around me."

Fiery Dane Bjorn branded Woosnam "the most pathetic captain I've ever seen," "barmy," and "not burdened with too many leadership qualities" when overlooked for the 2006 team.

Woosnam met Bjorn's appointment as Ryder Cup captain this week by throwing his full weight of support behind the 15-time European Tour winner. And Bjorn believes that underscores the value that a frank and open approach can add to his captaincy role.

"It's fantastic to have his support," said Bjorn of Woosnam. "I'm grateful for all the past captains and the support I've had from them, and it's nice for Ian to come out and be so supportive.

"But sportspeople have a way of probably putting things to bed a lot sooner than other people do.

"It's a long time ago, so we go forward and we understand that this is about Europe, and the European team. So we go forward and we all get behind those 12 players that need to play, and that's a good thing."