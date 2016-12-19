A merger between the R&A and the Ladies' Golf Union has been completed, the governing bodies have confirmed.

The new arrangement, which will see the R&A assume responsibility for staging the LGU's championships and international matches, including the Ricoh Women's British Open, will come into effect from Jan. 1.

As was announced when the heads of agreement were signed in June, the LGU's business operations and staff are being incorporated into the R&A group of companies. LGU board members will be represented on R&A committees.

The LGU is the encompassing body for women's amateur golf in Great Britain and Ireland. The R&A, which hosts the Open, governs world golf outside the United States and Mexico.

Trish Wilson, chair of the LGU, said: "The completion of the merger is a progressive and important step for the development of women's golf.

"Bringing the two organisations together creates a platform that will allow us to develop our aspirations for women's golf on a global stage and encourage more girls and women to play golf and become members of clubs."

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said: "The integration of the two organisations puts us in a better, stronger position to realise our collective vision for growing the game of golf around the world."