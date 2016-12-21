Michael Jordan can add one more GOAT accolade to his résumé: Greatest Charles Barkley golf swing impression of all time.

GOAT sighting 👀 A video posted by Bryan Bros Golf (@bryanbrosgolf) on Dec 20, 2016 at 8:30am PST

On what appears to be a beautiful sun-splashed day, Jordan (with cigar hanging from his mouth) does some sort of outside-in-in-outside swing yet still manages to make solid contact with the ball.

The only thing missing? That exaggerated pause that Barkley is so famous for on his downswing.

Jordan himself is a strong golfer, considering his 1.9 handicap that is listed on GHIN.com and playing out of The Bear's Club in Florida.

If you can bear to watch it, here's a compilation of Barkley's swing.