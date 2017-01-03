No. 1-ranked women's golfer Lydia Ko is the latest player to sign an endorsement deal to play PXG golf clubs, the company announced Tuesday.

PXG (Parsons Extreme Golf) only got into the equipment business in 2014 when founder Bob Parsons sought to build high-end, high-performance clubs that also came at a premium price. PXG irons retail for approximately $5,000.

Ko, 19, who is from New Zealand, was joined by fellow LPGA players Brittany Lang, the reigning U.S. Women's Open champion, Christina Kim and Ryann O'Toole as PXG endorsers.

Lydia Ko has signed an endorsement deal with PXG. She previously had a deal with Callaway Golf. Donald Miralle/Getty Images

Among men who endorse the clubs are major champions Zach Johnson and Charl Schwartzel, along with Billy Horschel, Charles Howell III, Ryan Moore, James Hahn and Chris Kirk. LPGA players Cristie Kerr and Gerina Piller are also among the company's endorsers.

Ko, who has 19 professional wins, including 14 on the LPGA Tour and two major championships, had been with Callaway Golf. PXG said it was focusing its endorsement expansion this year only with LPGA players as it looks to extend its reach internationally.