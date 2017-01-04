Tiger Woods will make his first appearance on the PGA Tour in 2017 at the Farmers Insurance Open later this month -- with the possibility of an overseas event to follow.

The tournament at Torrey Pines near San Diego that begins Jan. 26 will mark Woods' first official event in 17 months; he tied for 10th at the Wyndham Championship in August 2015. He finished 15th last month at the Hero World Challenge, an 18-player event in the Bahamas that benefits the Tiger Woods Foundation. However, the tournament is deemed unofficial by the PGA Tour.

Woods' agent, Mark Steinberg, said the 41-year-old "wants to get in one overseas event'' and that he was "buttoning up the finer points,'' although Steinberg would not name the tournament. A good bet would be the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, a European Tour event that Woods has won twice. He last played there in 2014.

Officials at the tournament-to-be-played at Emirates Golf Club beginning Feb. 2 have been hopeful of a return for Woods, who would see the likes of defending champion Danny Willett, Rory McIlroy and Henrik Stenson in that event. If Woods commits to this tournament, he would be playing in back-to-back weeks, 12 time zones apart. Woods took more than a year off following a third back surgery in October 2015.

"Being able to do that has been discussed,'' Steinberg said. "Getting back at the Hero World Challenge and making 24 birdies (which led the field) was a first positive step. The intention is to take those positive steps into 2017, and Torrey Pines is the next step.''

Steinberg said that Woods has also committed to the Honda Classic, which is the 14-time major champion's de facto hometown event near his home in South Florida. The Honda follows the Genesis Open at Riviera, where Woods had previously committed, meaning he could potentially play four tournaments in five weeks.

Woods has won eight times at Torrey Pines, including the 2008 U.S. Open. His last victory there came in 2013. But in 2014, he missed the secondary cut after 54 holes, and two years ago, he withdrew due to lower-back problems during the first round.

Others scheduled to play the Farmers Insurance Open include defending champion Brandt Snedeker, Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day and Dustin Johnson.