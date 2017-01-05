The PGA Tour and Twitter announced Thursday that live coverage of 31 events would be available on the social media platform this season.

Under the terms of the deal, Twitter will live-stream the first 60 to 90 minutes of coverage on the Thursday and Friday of an event, beginning with the CareerBuilder Challenge on Jan. 19 all the way through the Tour Championship.

It is not known how much Twitter paid for the rights. The company reportedly paid $10 million for the rights to stream 10 Thursday Night Football games this season. As with the NFL deal, Twitter will be involved in selling advertising unique to the platform.

Much of the weekday coverage that will be shared on Twitter is on the Golf Channel, which is owned by NBC -- also a partner in the Thursday Night Football package with the NFL.

The PGA Tour has also committed to posting more video content on Twitter, including links to live content through Periscope.

It has been a busy first week as commissioner for Jay Monahan, who took over for Tim Finchem, who had held the post since 1994. Monahan told the Wall Street Journal that he could envision eventually moving up the big events on the schedule in the fall to avoid conflict with the NFL, and to get to a point where the PGA Tour has ownership in a network.