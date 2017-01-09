An eighth event has been added to the prestigious Rolex Series after the European Tour secured its first Chinese sponsor for an event outside its own country.

A five-year deal will see the French Open take the name of Chinese conglomerate HNA and become the first tournament in a run of three in the series leading up to the Open Championship.

Rory McIlroy's hosting of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open and the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open complete the trio of events in late June early July before the year's third major.

The BMW PGA Championship, Italian Open, Turkish Airlines Open, Nedbank Golf Challenge and DP World Tour Championship Dubai are the remaining events in the Rolex Series.

All tournaments offer minimum prize funds of £5.7million with the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai topping £6.5million.