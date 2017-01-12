PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. -- Amid speculation that the PGA Championship could at some point be moved to an earlier date in the calendar, PGA of America CEO Pete Bevacqua said the organization is examining all possibilities moving forward.

"We've been analyzing the best time of year to play the PGA Championship, really, since I got here four years ago -- what would make sense for the PGA Championship and, quite frankly, also for the game of golf," Bevacqua told ESPN.com on Wednesday. "We're in the process of that analysis. The good news for us is that we can stay where we are -- we love that August date -- or we can move it occasionally, or we can move it permanently. It's all part of a process we're going through."

Last week, new PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan told the Wall Street Journal that he would like to see a schedule that potentially moved the PGA Championship to May, with the Players Championship moving back to its previous date in March.

"That's certainly something that we would like to see happen,'' Monahan told the Journal. "Having big events every month, culminating in the FedEx Cup playoffs in August prior to the NFL season, that would be a very powerful schedule.''

Bevacqua explained that the two organizations have been working together to find a solution and that he and Monahan speak about potential options on a regular basis.

This year's PGA Championship will be played in August, as usual, the but the major could be moved to a different time of year in the future. Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

"We have had a series of very good discussions with Jay and the tour about how that schedule could be optimized," Bevacqua continued. "Solely looking at it thru the prism of the PGA of America, we need to do what's in the best interests of the PGA Championship, but we absolutely have to consider what's in the overall best interest of the golf schedule. There are pros and cons to keeping it where it is and moving it."

Upon golf's return to the Olympics last year, the PGA Championship was still the fourth of the four major championships chronologically, but it was played at Baltusrol in July, just two weeks after The Open Championship.

Bevacqua said one reason that Harding Park was chosen as host venue for 2020 is because the San Francisco weather doesn't eliminate any possible movement around the calendar.

"Part of the rationale for that year," he explained, "was to give us mobility."

The 2017 edition of the PGA Championship will be held at Quail Hollow in its traditional place on the schedule, from Aug. 10-13.