HONOLULU -- Fresh off his victory in Maui, Justin Thomas joined the ``59 Club'' on the PGA Tour by making a 15-foot eagle on his last hole Thursday at the Sony Open for an 11-under 59.

Thomas holed a 10-foot par putt on the eighth hole to keep his hopes alive for a 59 at Waialae Country Club. From a deep fairway bunker on the par-5 ninth, Thomas hit a 5-iron to 15 feet and wasted no time making the putt.

Justin Thomas, coming off a win at the Tournament of Champions in Maui last week, had two eagles and a bogey Thursday on his way to a 59 at the Sony Open. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas, 23, became the youngest to shoot a 59, joining six other players who have shot in the 50s.

Thomas began his round by chipping in for eagle at the 10th hole. He made two eagles, along with a bogey.

Jim Furyk was the last player with a sub-60 round when he closed with a record 58 at the Travelers Championship last summer. Furyk also has a 59, along with Al Geiberger, Chip Beck, David Duval, Paul Goydos and Stuart Appleby.

Only Geiberger (1977), Duval (1999) and Appleby (2010) won the tournaments in which they broke 60.