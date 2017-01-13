John Jacobs, who helped found the European Tour and was twice European Ryder Cup captain, has died at the age of 91.

Born in Woodsetts, Yorkshire, England, Jacobs led the Ryder Cup teams in 1979 and 1981, which were the first two competitions to feature a combined European side. His death was announced on the European Tour website.

In 1954, Jacobs led the calls for the modernisation of the game, to include an increase in, and better distribution of, prize funds.

Jacobs took up the role of tournament director-general of the PGA Executive Committee in October 1971 and went on to establish a 'Continental Swing', which embraced the French, German and Spanish Opens; the latter became the first official European Tour event at Pals Golf Club in Girona during April 1972.

Recalling the developments during an interview which marked the European Tour's 40th anniversary, five years ago, Jacobs said: "If you look at where the Tour started when Ken [Schofield] took over and where it was when he left, it is almost unbelievable, and George [O'Grady] followed that on by moving things even further forward.

"Great credit must go to both of them."

Jacobs was made an OBE in 1997 and, in 2000, was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. His impact on the sport was reflected in the tributes that have poured in since his death.

"Without his vision and determination, the European Tour we know today wouldn't exist," said European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley.

"He was an esteemed businessman and a world renowned golf coach but above all that, a true gentleman. This is an extremely sad day for everyone connected with the European Tour."

Paul McGinley, the 2014 European Ryder Cup captain, said: "He is a man I have known and respected throughout my career, not just as a pioneer in golf coaching but as a godfather to the European Tour and Ryder Cup."

Players also took to social media to pay tribute to Jacobs.

Denmark's Thomas Bjorn, who will captain the 2018 European Ryder Cup team, said on Twitter: "RIP John Jacobs. One of the finest men I ever met. Thank you for everything you did for our wonderful game! #openthedoorclosethedoor"

England's Ian Poulter wrote: "Sorry and sad to see the news of #JohnJacobs.. #RIP thank you for everything you did for the game of Golf."