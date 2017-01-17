[Editor's note: This story was posted before the announcement of Rory McIlroy's withdrawal from the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.]

Justin Thomas jumped into the top 10 in the world rankings after consecutive PGA Tour victories, becoming the first golfer to sweep the Hawaii swing since Ernie Els accomplished the feat in 2003.

Our scribes break down Thomas' victory, Rory's injury and more in this week's edition of Four-Ball.

Justin Thomas became the first player to sweep the Hawaii Swing since Ernie Els did it in 2003. Brian Spurlock-USA Today Sports

1. How impressive is Justin Thomas' ability to not only win in back-to-back weeks, but to do so in record-setting fashion?

ESPN SportsCenter anchor Matt Barrie: When Jordan Spieth said after Thomas' win at Kapalua that the floodgates could open for his buddy, he was right. Thomas has everything working right now, and it's evident from his wins and scores. It is one thing to play championship-level golf. It's another to do it while carding 59s and setting course records. He is golf's next breakout star.

ESPN SportsCenter anchor Jonathan Coachman: Tiger-esque. Thomas is now realizing the talent that Phil Mickelson told us about years ago. But very few players have the ability to keep the gas pedal down for so many days in a row. He proved on Sunday that even when he is not pressing, that par for him is a 65. Players say all the time that getting this hot is incredibly rare. But a combination of supreme talent, willing to take chances, and now no pressure to stay on tour, could lead to one of the greatest seasons we have ever seen.

ESPN.com senior golf analyst Michael Collins: Thomas is only the second player in history to win those two events in a row, and Ernie Els, who did it in 2003, is in the Hall of Fame. I'd say that's pretty impressive company. It also gives Thomas three wins in his past five starts, which is even more impressive.

ESPN.com senior golf writer Bob Harig: It is impressive to win, period. To win back-to-back tournaments -- which rarely happens -- is even more so. But to add in a 59 and the PGA Tour all-time scoring record is an incredible feat. All of a sudden, Thomas has jumped into the top 10 in the world.

ESPN.com senior golf writer Jason Sobel: Awesome. Amazing. Stupendous. The guy just carded 51 birdies in two weeks -- I don't think my thesaurus was prepared for this. As Spieth said during the broadcast: This isn't the birth of a great player; it's a great player finally realizing his potential. Before we all get too carried away, though, predicting JT for all sorts of majors this year, remember this: Els didn't win again all year in 2003. Moral of the story? Let's not raise that bar too high.

2. Fact or fiction: The PGA Tour needs to start making golf courses more difficult because a '59 watch' every round isn't a good thing.

Barrie: Fiction. I've never subscribed to the "I want to see pro players struggle" mantra. If a player is feeling it and can card a 59, good for him. It's only been done seven times. Let 'em go low.

Coachman: I don't want a "59 watch" every day or even every week. I also want to see a 4- or 5-shot lead actually have to be defended. Once we saw Thomas get out to a 7-shot lead, there was no drama about the win. I like a course where there is some danger. This week there was none. I also like seeing dominant play and how other players respond to it. But that can still happen on difficult courses.

Collins: Fiction! Let me get this straight, we are getting proof that this generation is the greatest group of golfers ever seen on the PGA Tour and we want to trick up the courses to make them harder? How will that bring new eyes to the game? I thought when baseball's home run era was happening, it brought more people (back) to the game.

Harig: Fiction. Waialae Country Club is often the place for low scoring when the wind doesn't blow. Prior to Thomas' record-setting performance, it had yielded two of the previous eight lowest 72-hole scores in PGA Tour history.

Sobel: Fiction. While I agree with the back end of this statement -- 59 should be special, not a daily premise -- it's not on the PGA Tour to set its courses tougher. This is about the USGA and R&A first introducing bifurcation -- separate rules for professionals and amateurs -- and then limiting the technology to keep players from hitting driver-wedge into every par-5. The truth is, 59s are exactly what tour events want. For a tourney like the Sony Open, Travelers Championship or Greenbrier Classic, a sub-60 number draws more attention than anything else. This reaction actually promotes easier setups, which is why the powers-that-be need to limit that potential from their end.

Rory McIlroy's status for this week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship might be in doubt pending the results of a back scan. Warren Little/Getty Images

3. On a scale of 1 to 10, how worried should we be about Rory McIlroy's back injury?

Barrie: The fact that McIlroy needs an MRI at all raises concern. But after Rory brushed it off as precaution, I'd scale it at 6. Early-season back issues could complicate things once we get into the meat of the schedule. Plus, we know how back injuries can derail momentum or a career. Until the scan says otherwise, I'd say "mildly concerned."

Coachman: A 1. He made it clear he thought it was muscular due to the fact that he has been hitting so many balls lately. Trying out new equipment just fatigued him to the point where he was sore. I don't think it will be an issue. This week is a big tournament on the European Tour, and I hope he doesn't need to rest it.

Collins: Anytime you hear "back injury" and "golfer" it gives you pause, especially a golfer as young as McIlroy. The fact that he has said it's an upper-back tweak makes me feel a little better because of the amount of working out he does. It also didn't seem to affect his performance in Africa, as he played well enough to almost win.

Harig: A 6. He played the tournament despite the issues and nearly won, which suggests things were not so bad that he couldn't take a good golf swing. But still ... he contemplated withdrawing on Friday. He wore a wrap and was on medication. Something was bothering him, and when it has to deal with the back, that is not a good thing.

Sobel: I'll give it a solid 7.5. The bad news is the world's most talented player -- that's right, I said it -- is dealing with back issues at the ripe old age of 27. The good news is that it's still January. He has two months to get himself healthy and start preparing for the tourneys that mean the most to him. If he is still hurting then, though, I'm ratcheting the number way up to an 11.

4. Thumbs up or thumbs down to the appointment of Jim Furyk as the 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup captain?

Barrie: Thumbs up. Furyk is one of the sport's most consistent players, not only on the course, but also in preparation. He's meticulous, has a good demeanor about him and seems perfectly suited for this role. I always watch the reaction from peers when an announcement like this is made, and the reaction Furyk received was all I needed.

Coachman: Thumbs up. I am sure Furyk still believes he is good enough to make the team as a player. But by accepting this position he is telling us he knows deep down it is a changing of the guard. So many great young players are ready to step in and take over. So, having a contemporary who is still competing with the players works into the new philosophy that the committee has decided to embrace. It worked this year, and it needs to continue. I think it will with Furyk, then Steve Stricker.

Collins: Both. Thumbs way up because Furyk will make a great captain who I definitely believe is what will be needed to win an "away" match in Paris in 2018. Thumbs down because he still wants to play on the team, and the timing of his appointment almost guarantees Fred Couples will never get a shot at being Ryder Cup captain.

Harig: Thumbs up. It was the only decision, really, based on what has transpired with the U.S. Ryder Cup effort over the past two years.

Sobel: Thumbs way up. As I wrote in my column from the announcement at PGA of America headquarters last week, Furyk has never been a flashy guy, but he's well respected, thoughtful and intelligent. A team often takes on the character of its captain, and while I know people will try to point to Furyk's 10-20-4 career Ryder Cup record as some sort of proof he's not the right man for the job, I see his experience -- from the highest highs to the lowest lows -- as being a major advantage to the U.S. squad.