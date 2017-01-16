The back issues that nearly forced Rory McIlroy to withdraw from the BMW South African Open over the weekend have ultimately been diagnosed as a rib injury that will force the four-time major champion to miss this week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

McIlroy, 27, ranked second in the world, lost in a playoff Sunday to Graeme Storm but then said he would be undergoing an MRI in Dubai on Monday to determine the source of pain that had him considering pulling out of the tournament on Friday. He stayed on with medication and his back taped and managed weekend rounds of 67 and 68 to force a playoff.

"It's bitterly disappointing to have to withdraw from the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship,'' McIlroy said in a statement released by the European Tour. "I think everyone knows how much I love playing this tournament, which is one of the best on the European Tour.

Rory McIlroy struggled to finish the BMW South African Open. Warren Little/Getty Images

"To be forced to miss this week through injury is really quite annoying to be perfectly honest, but I am sure the tournament will be a huge success and I hope everyone involved has a great week. In situations like this you simply have to listen to the experts, and the team I have consulted have all advised me to rest until my rib has fully recovered.''

Defending champion Rickie Fowler will be joined in Abu Dhabi by three major winners from last year: Masters champion Danny Williett, U.S. Open winner Dustin Johnson, and Open champion Henrik Stenson.

McIlroy, who won the Tour Championship and the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup title in September, is next scheduled to play at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic beginning Feb. 2. He has won the tournament twice.