Daily fantasy golf: CareerBuilder Challenge expert picks

Following Justin Thomas' impressive performance at the Sony Open, the PGA moves on to the CareerBuilder Challenge.

Our experts have put together the players they believe have the skills to succeed and provide big fantasy point totals. This week's panel is comprised of Bob Harig, Jonathan Coachman, Jason Sobel and Michael Collins, as well as FantasyGolfInsider's Jeff Bergerson, Zach Turcotte, Taras Pitra and Jason Rouslin.

Note: Golfer salaries listed are for DraftKings.

Jason Sobel: Bill Haas ($10,500)

Fantasy folks should keep a close eye on Jamie Lovemark and Charles Howell III after their top-10s last week, but the pick here is Haas, who's coming off a T-13 of his own. The winner in the desert in both 2010 and 2015, he obviously not only knows his way around these courses, but even as a quick player owns the patience necessary to play his best golf in the midst of a pro-am format.

Jonathan Coachman: Kevin Kisner ($8,900)

Coming back on the mainland really makes the season feel like it is starting, unless you are Justin Thomas, who has already essentially qualified for the Tour Championship. Players seem motivated to step up their game. Early in the season, I like to go with a player who has started hot. Kevin Kisner had a great weekend at the Sony Open and when he gets hot, he can go low. This week the winner will need to go low.

Bob Harig: Haas ($10,500)

Two of Haas' six career PGA Tour victories have come at this tournament, and while the courses might be different, the same basic principle applies: this is almost like stadium golf in the desert, with perfect weather and conditions. Haas is coming off a tie for 13th in Hawaii and he's shot every round he's played at this tournament under par going back to 2008.

Michael Collins: Haas ($10,500)

One-third of his PGA Tour wins have come at this event where he's the all-time leading money winner at almost $3 million earned! Since 2005, he's only missed the cut once and finished outside the top-25 four times. Haas has thrived in the desert pro-am format that has long been a catalyst to beginning his season.

Jeff Bergerson: Scott Piercy ($8,300)

It was a disappointing finish from Piercy last week at the Sony Open, finishing T-57 after putting up back-to-back 66s in the first two rounds. He has not had any success in this tournament, posting a 30th in 2015 and three missed cuts prior to that. I think this is going to keep his ownership lower than it should be for a guy at his skill level priced at $8,300 in this field. I will be rostering Piercy in both my cash games and GPPs this week.

Zachary Turcotte: David Lingmerth ($7,300)

Statistically, David Lingmerth is all over the place. Last season, a respectable tee-to-green game and putter kept him competitive, although no single area of his game stands out against competitors. However, Lingmerth has been quite consistent at this event, making the cut in all four of his starts with two second-place finishes. While I would normally shy away from Lingmerth due to his unpredictability, this is an event to make an exception, particularly with his price of $7,300.

Taras Pitra: Ryan Palmer ($8,000)

Palmer missed the cut last week and wasn't close to putting anything together. His history here provides reason for some comfort with five top-10s in nine tries. I think last week was proof that a lot of guys haven't really played since the playoffs, Palmer included. Fire him up with confidence in all formats.

Jason Rouslin: Anirban Lahiri ($7,00)

This is a very reasonable price for Lahiri. We know about the top-five upside, and he played well here last year even coming from Asia the week before. This time he's coming from Hawaii, where he did miss the cut, so he has ample time to prepare. I like his upside this week and he will be among the lower owned players worth rostering.