Adam Hadwin has joined the exclusive "59 Club" on the PGA Tour.

The Canadian parred his final hole for a 13-under-par in the third round of the CareerBuilder Challenge on Saturday in La Quinta, California, becoming the eighth different player to shoot 59 or better in PGA Tour history.

Hadwin had 13 birdies Saturday to tie the all-time PGA Tour record. He became the first Canadian with a 59 on the PGA Tour, and is the first player without a tour win to shoot that number.

It marked the fourth 59 on a par-72 course, and the first since David Duval in 1999. The previous five rounds of 59 or lower were on courses with a par below 72.

Hadwin's 59 came nine days after Justin Thomas made a 15-foot eagle putt on his last hole at the Sony Open for an 11-under 59, helping him to an eventual win at the PGA Tour event. The previous shortest interval between 59s was 54 days (from Paul Goydos to Stuart Appleby in 2010).

Before Thomas, Jim Furyk was the last player with a sub-60 round when he closed with a record 58 at the Travelers Championship in August. Furyk also had a 59 in 2013 at the BMW Championship, joining the exclusive group that includes Al Geiberger (1977 Memphis Classic), Chip Beck (1991 Las Vegas Invitational), Duval (1999 Bob Hope Classic), Paul Goydos (2010 John Deere Classic) and Stuart Appleby (2010 Greenbrier Classic).

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.