Daily fantasy golf: Farmers Insurance Open expert picks

After Adam Hadwin's 59 and Hudson Swafford's victory at the CareerBuilder Challenge, the PGA moves on to the Farmers Insurance Open.

Our experts have put together the players they believe have the skills to succeed and provide big fantasy-point totals. This week's panel is comprised of Bob Harig, Jason Sobel and Michael Collins, as well as FantasyGolfInsider's Jeff Bergerson, Zach Turcotte, Taras Pitra and Jason Rouslin.

Note: Golfer salaries listed are for DraftKings.

Jason Sobel: Rickie Fowler ($9,700)

I still remember the first time I watched Fowler in person. It was right here at Torrey Pines before the 2008 U.S. Open. I stood next to ESPN's Scott Van Pelt in silence for five minutes as we watched this kid work the ball both ways. At that point, Van Pelt turned to me and simply said, "Dude can go." Nine years later, he's still going. Fowler gets criticized because his win total doesn't necessarily match his hype, but that's hardly his fault -- and there's plenty of reason to believe that win total will start increasing soon.

Bob Harig: Brandt Snedeker ($9,500)

The defending champ won with an amazing final round in horrendous conditions in 2016, bettering the field by an average of nine shots. It was his second win at Torrey, where he has six top 10s.

Michael Collins: Jimmy Walker ($9,400)

Since 2011, Walker has finished in the top 8 four times in this event while only missing the cut once. Coming off a missed cut at the Sony Open, expect Walker to be well rested and hungry to get back into that solid form he won a major with last year.

Jeff Bergerson: Luke List ($7,200)

So far in the 2016-17 season, List is 7-for-7 in cuts made with five top-25 finshes and has revitalized his career. Torrey Pines courses are long, and List is a bomber who ranks near the top of the PGA Tour in driving distance. Not only can he hit it far, but his game has been steady all around, playing well from tee to green and shining on the greens. The pricing is soft this week on DraftKings, so you can easily afford a couple of high-priced stars and add List to your roster at a cheap price of $7,200.

Zachary Turcotte: Martin Laird ($6,500)

When I saw the prices this week, I thought there was a mistake when I noticed that Martin Laird was priced among the bottom players in the field at only $6,500. After playing well in the fall, Laird looked great in his first appearance on tour in 2017 with a strong ninth-place showing at the CareerBuilder this past weekend. He is balanced from tee to green and with his putter and has played well at Torrey Pines, notching back-to-back top-10 finishes the past two years,and has made four straight cuts overall. He is the best value play for the price this week and opens up a lot of roster options for his price.

Taras Pitra: Gary Woodland ($8,600)

Woodland pops up on this list because I see a ton of value in his price for both cash and GPP's this week. Woodland finished sixth at the Sony where he played well across the board, which is a very good sign for a player who primarily struggles with the putter.

Jason Rouslin: Beau Hossler ($6,100)

The Texas product is no stranger to PGA tour events as he played in two U.S. Opens at the ages of 16 and 17. This will be his first start as a professional, so let's see if he can get off to a running start. He'll be looking to perform well to earn special temporary-member status, much like Jon Rahm, and then try to qualify for his Tour card through earnings, again like Rahm.