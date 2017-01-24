Rory McIlroy is set to spend the next month recovering from a rib injury that saw him withdraw from events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The world No. 2 revealed on Shane Bacon's The Clubhouse podcast that he's targeting a return to competition at the WGC-Mexico Championship in the first weekend of March.

"I'd like to sort of ease my way in gently, so Mexico is the perfect time to return," McIlroy said.

"It's four rounds, there's no cut, I can see how everything feels. I have a week off after that, so Mexico, all signs point toward Mexico being the one where I could come back to and be 100 percent comfortable at. Hopefully it works out that way."

McIlroy was originally scheduled to play the Genesis Open in California and the Honda Classic in Florida.

"I can't even run at the minute because if my feet hit the ground hard at all, the vibration in my rib cage sort of hurts," McIlroy said.

The Northern Irishman thinks he may have injured his rib in December as he tried new equipment and made adjustments to his swing.

"I think the combination of trying to make that small tweak in my swing and obviously hitting a lot of balls, and hitting a lot of drivers as well, making a lot of hard swings testing drivers," McIlroy said.

"The muscles said basically, 'All right, we're tired, we don't want to work anymore.' And then that puts stress on the joints, and the joint was like, 'I don't like this, either,' and then the rib took the brunt of it."