SAN DIEGO -- Tiger Woods will get to see how his game measures up off the tee against two of golf's longest hitters when he plays the first two rounds of the Farmers Insurance Open with Dustin Johnson and Jason Day.

Woods, 41, who will make his first official start on the PGA Tour in 17 months, will begin play Thursday on Torrey Pines' tougher South Course -- where he won the 2008 U.S. Open -- at 1:40 p.m. ET (10:40 a.m. local). The trio will play Torrey's North course on Friday for the second round, starting on the 10th tee at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Johnson is the reigning U.S. Open champion and ranked third in the world. Day, who won the 2015 Farmers Insurance Open, is ranked No. 1.

Woods is No. 663 after missing most of the last 18 months following two back surgeries.

Tiger Woods and world No. 1 Jason Day, who stayed in touch during Woods' absence, will be paired together during the first two rounds of the Farmers Insurance Open. Warren Little/Getty Images

After the 36-hole cut, the entire field plays the South Course on the weekend.

"I'm excited about getting started with the season,'' Woods said. "I've missed playing. I've missed competing.''

Woods, who has won at Torrey Pines eight times as a pro, has played just last month's Hero World Challenge since 2015. He finished 15th in the 18-player field in the Bahamas.

Torrey will offer a much tougher test than the Albany course, where he led the field in birdies.

"I know that he's very motivated to come out and play well,'' Day said. "I think he's excited. Who wouldn't be excited to play after 17 months off? That's a long time.''

Phil Mickelson will play the first two rounds with Rickie Fowler and Jimmy Walker.