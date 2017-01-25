SAN DIEGO -- Jason Day is the world's No. 1-ranked golfer, but he's dealing with a major Catch-22.

Follow along: Day owns a keen understanding that today's game is a power game, and that hitting the ball a long way is paramount to an elite player's success. He also knows that the harder he swings in order to maximize that distance, the more susceptible he is to worsening an ongoing back injury that shortened his season last year.

Therein lies the catch. Does he continue swinging the same and leaving himself open to injury? Or does he dial it back for the sake of his health while potentially inhibiting his performance?

Editor's Picks Welcome committee: Tiger paired with DJ, Day Tiger Woods, who hasn't played a PGA Tour event in 17 months, will be paired with Dustin Johnson and Jason Day at Torrey Pines.

Daily fantasy golf: Farmers Insurance Open expert picks Our experts provide their top plays for fantasy golf as the PGA Tour heads to Torrey Pines.

Why PGA Tour is unlikely to fret about 59s Don't expect two sub-60 rounds in nine days to raise red flags for the PGA Tour. Officials know historically low scores bring extra publicity, which is good for business. 2 Related

"I was talking to Tiger [Woods] about this the other day," Day, 29, said Tuesday in reference to his friend who's also suffered through plenty of back issues. "I said I want to win as much and I want to be successful and all that stuff, but at 40 I don't want to be walking around with a cane. You know what I mean? It's great, but there's nothing like having your health and being able to wake up in the morning, just jump up and not even have a care in the world that your body's injured."

As he prepares for his second start of the year at this week's Farmers Insurance Open, Day knows which path is better for his long-term physical health, if not his short-term game.

So he's made changes to his swing that might keep him from driving the ball 304 yards off the tee on average, as he did last year -- good for 15th on the PGA Tour -- but should limit the amount of pressure on his back.

"When the swing gets longer, you've got more turn, and when you turn more, the ball's going to go far," he explained. "But unfortunately, when you do that you create more torque on the back. I'm trying to shorten the swing now, trying to make it more compact. With that said, you may lose a little bit of distance as well. So there's some pros and cons between trying to keep the swing where it is or trying to make change so that you extend the longevity of your career."

Day finished in a share of 12th place at the limited-field SBS Tournament of Champions in his season debut three weeks ago, his first start since withdrawing from the Tour Championship during the second round four months earlier. That concluded a season during which he won three times and had two other top-three finishes, the kind of results that don't often have a player trying to make too many changes in his swing.

Jason Day caught a ride off the course after withdrawing during the second round of the 2016 Tour Championship because of back pain. It turned out to be his last tournament of the year. Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

"I'm trying to do everything I can to stay healthy," he said. "I'm not wanting to have a sore back and miss golf tournaments because of it."

Which makes sense. After all, it doesn't matter how far he hits the ball if he's too hurt to hit it at all.

Day conceded that this week won't exactly do wonders for his back. The weather at Torrey Pines is expected to remain a bit chilly, especially during the mornings, when all players in the field will tee off.

He isn't afraid to admit that, just as he isn't afraid to admit when he's been plagued by an injury.

"I'm just more open to talk about it than most guys," the Australian explained. "Some guys kind of definitely hold in their injuries and don't want people to know about them. I'm happy to talk about it."

He'll be even happier to talk about not having any injury at all.

That's the main goal, not just for this week, but for the long-term future.

Day understands that he's dealing with a Catch-22 situation, but he also knows the decision that needed to be made.

"Obviously, I know that hitting it longer is good and you come into a lot of the golf holes with shorter clubs," he said. "But once again, if I keep going the way I'm going, I don't even know if I'll make it to 40. ... So there has to be a little bit of give and take; there has to be a balance between that."