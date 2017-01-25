1. Sneds and the South course

Torrey Pines and the Farmers Insurance Open is typically an idyllic spot on the golf calendar, with picturesque views of the Pacific Ocean, people walking the beach, hang gliders soaring above the course.

But that has not been the case so far this week as heavy rain and cold temperatures have been part of the lead up to the tournament -- although nothing like players faced a year ago during the final round, which was suspended until Monday with no spectators allowed due to hazardous conditions.

Brandt Snedeker played one of the rounds of the year, completing his final round on a day to stay inside, making just one bogey and shooting a 3-under-par 69 that was miles ahead of anyone else.

Having made eight straight pars after an opening bogey, Snedeker birdied four of the first five holes on the back nine. He made four pars to finish his round, then watched as play was suspended. He came to the course Monday unable to play defense, but seeing the windy, brisk conditions do the trick for him.

"I had never been a part of anything like that before,'' Snedeker said. "Completely out of my control at that point. It was kind of crazy. I told my wife (Mandy) that I know what it's like to be a tour wife now because I was out there with no control of anything and I was a nervous wreck.

"(While playing I) tried to keep a good attitude. Wasn't thinking about how miserable it was out there. I drove the ball fantastic. I made a couple of putts early to get going, great back nine, and it's just crazy how things worked out. You have to embrace the conditions.''

2. Tough Torrey

The weather was the big factor last year, but even if the conditions are benign, Torrey's South course has become a beast. There has been an effort in recent years to toughen up what is already a difficult course by growing more rough. "The South Course is such a brutal U.S. Open style golf course,'' said Jason Day, who won the 2015 Farmers. "You typically go, okay, I'm going to try to shoot as low as I can on the North side and try to survive on the South side. That's kind of the mentality because of how tough the South side is.''

World No. 1 Jason Day, a past champion at the Farmers Insurance Open, explained his philosophy of trying to win at Torrey Pines. Go low on the North Course and hang on for dear life on the South Course, which hosted the 2008 U.S. Open. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Torrey Pines had the third-highest scoring average (73.275) behind only the Masters at Augusta National (74.421) and the U.S. Open at Oakmont (73.562).

3. Bowdo's perspective

Through a very trying time on the golf course, Steven Bowditch managed to keep his sense of humor off of it. The two-time PGA Tour winner from Australia was 72nd in the world at the end of 2015 and is now 306th after finishing 58th at the CareerBuilder Challenge -- the first time he played the weekend since the no-cut Bridgestone Invitational in July. He missed 20 cuts worldwide in 2016 but continues to keep a good attitude -- as he did after making the cut in Palm Springs.

I think it must be the fact that I feel right at home with my amateur partners this week. #babysteps — bowdo (@bowdo83) January 20, 2017

4. Rory's return

Rory McIlroy's rib injury that was diagnosed the day after he lost in a playoff at the BMW South Africa Open is proving to be troublesome in a way that is going to leave him just a few events played prior to the Masters.

McIlroy already pulled out of the Abu Dhabi event last week and won't play next week in Dubai. He was scheduled to play the Genesis Open at Riviera as well as the Honda Classic the following week, events he now said are unlikely, as he has pointed to playing the WGC-Mexico Championship as his next event in early March.

The Mexico tournament -- which is taking the place of the one held at Doral -- is a four-round, no cut event. McIlroy would skip the following week's Valspar Championship, then in theory have the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the WGC-Match Play Championship as his remaining starts prior to the Masters.

5. Appreciate the effort

Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano ran into some trouble at the CareerBuilder Challenge last week and had to play a shot from the water. He missed the cut, but the Spaniard had a good sense of humor about the situation.

Always wear clean underwear when going to the doctor - or the @PGATOUR, as you might end up pulling off your pants on national television! https://t.co/q0rTGsV1Fy — Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño (@gfcgolf) January 22, 2017

Just happy that my leopard thong was being laundered this morning. White boxers was the only clean option available. https://t.co/QbApkJR4z0 — Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño (@gfcgolf) January 22, 2017

6. Swafford's streak

Hudson Swafford's first PGA Tour title at the CareerBuilder Challenge ended a bizarre streak that dated to last year's Players Championship. Swafford had made the cut in all 18 tournaments following ... but had posted no top-10s.

7. Tiger and Beef

Woods created a social media storm when he tweeted his Mac Daddy Santa look just before Christmas. England's Andrew "Beef'' Johnston came back with a similar look on Twitter, a good-natured poke at a player he is looking forward to meeting for the first time this week at the Farmers Insurance Open.

"We were just having a bit of (fun) with it,'' Johnston said. "Obviously I'm a massive fan of Tiger and I just thought it would be a bit of fun.''

Johnston, who earned his PGA Tour card last fall during the Web.com Finals, is making his tour debut this week and plans to play in the United States through April before heading back to the European Tour.

Among the highlights for him will be his first trip to Pebble Beach in two weeks.

8. Wither, Kaymer

Germany's Martin Kaymer had an excellent chance to win the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship for the fourth time, but fell off the pace Sunday, continuing an odd slide. Kaymer, who has two major titles, has not won since his blowout victory at the 2014 U.S. Open at Pinehurst -- which came a little over a month after winning the Players Championship.

9. Talking trash, golf style

NBA star Chris Paul gave a shout-out to outgoing President Obama in which he tweeted a photo. In it, Obama's autograph comes with some golf-natured golf ribbing.