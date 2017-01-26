SAN DIEGO -- A few months before he officially took over as PGA Tour commissioner, Jay Monahan played in last year's pro-am at the Deutsche Bank Championship, an event where he'd once served as the first tournament director. His pro that day was Brandt Snedeker, who laughed recently when recalling a little advice he dispensed after Monahan birdied the first two holes.

"I was like, 'Listen, man: You'd better pump the brakes here really quickly,'" Snedeker said. "'If we win this pro-am, people back in Ponte Vedra (PGA Tour headquarters) are going to be like, what the hell has Jay been doing as deputy commissioner? If you shoot 4- or 5-under par, it's going to be bad news for you.'"

Not necessarily heeding that advice, Monahan added a few double-bogeys to the scorecard, eliminating the need for an inquisition when he returned to the office.

Most stories from PGA Tour members about erstwhile commissioner Tim Finchem are peppered with references about respect and growth levels, but few have been punctuated with laughter. While the new man in the role certainly won't be overhauling policy or procedure anytime soon, he brings what could be considered a more affable personality to the role while focusing on adapting concepts such as live video streaming and increased fan interaction.

Editor's Picks The legend of 'Scotty': Why any ol' putter just won't do for Tiger Could one putter be that special? For Tiger Woods, yes. As he makes his season debut at Torrey Pines, he and manufacturer Scott Cameron explain the lure behind golf's most iconic relationship.

Tiger excited by TaylorMade deal, Torrey start After 20 years with Nike Golf, Tiger Woods is signing a deal with TaylorMade.

Welcome committee: Tiger paired with DJ, Day Tiger Woods, who hasn't played a PGA Tour event in 17 months, will be paired with Dustin Johnson and Jason Day at Torrey Pines. 2 Related

"The media landscape is changing by the day, by the week, and the way that is evolving creates a level of uncertainty, and the level of uncertainty is less about how the media will evolve; it's about how the fan and how individuals will consume it," Monahan said in advance of this week's Farmers Insurance Open. "So really trying to understand where this is all going from the standpoint of your fan, those that exist today and those that don't yet know they exist, I think is probably the biggest challenge."

If that's the biggest challenge, then the new commish -- who took over the role on Jan. 1 -- has the luxury of not needing to reinvent the wheel, the old if-it-ain't-broke-don't-fix-it precept.

At 46, Monahan is 23 years younger than his predecessor, which should enable him to relate to the current membership. On Tuesday night, Monahan met with this week's field in a mandatory player meeting, addressing them for the first time as a group.

"We've known each other and worked with each other for a very long time, and Jay's very talented and ingenious in getting creative," Tiger Woods said. "Especially now with the way everything is going, you know, into mobile devices and when the TV negotiations are happening and starting and the sponsorships, we're going to have to be more creative in how we present our sport to the consumer. I think Jay, with his talents, will bring that to the table."

Asked what he brings to the role, Monahan pointed less to these talents than his ability to work with those around him.

"It starts with a deep-rooted passion for the game, which through the years has led me to an interest in the business of sport, the business of entertainment, the business of media, and I love being around people and I love being a part of a team," he said. "But it's not about me, it's all about we. We've got great players, great members. We've got a great team in place to take this sport and to take our tour and continue to grow it in meaningful ways. I just feel like I'm prepared to do that alongside the people I work with."

Just ask the guy who watched him start with two birdies at that pro-am last year.

"Spend five minutes with him," Snedeker said, "and you're going to be a fan."