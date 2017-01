A record nine players share the lead heading into the third round of the Qatar Masters, with the entire field separated by just six shots.

Overnight leader Bradley Dredge could only add a 72 to his opening 64 and was joined on eight under par by Andy Sullivan, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Nacho Elvira, Jorge Campillo, Thomas Aiken, Jaco van Zyl, Wang Jeunghun and Mikko Korhonen.

The previous record for the most players tied for the halfway lead on the European Tour was eight, in the Scandinavian Masters in 1997.

Sullivan started his round from the 10th with 10 straight pars, before four birdies in the last eight holes gave the Ryder Cup star a second consecutive flawless 68.

"It was a frustrating start to the day," Sullivan told Sky Sports. "I thought my first nine was the one you could really get going on and platform into the back nine, but it didn't really happen.

"I just did not convert the putts, but my caddie told me just to be patient on this nine and finally the putts started to drop. All in all I'm reasonably happy. [I] just feel going into the weekend [that I] need to improve on the par-five scoring."

Fellow Englishman Jordan Smith was among seven players just a shot off the lead after continuing an impressive start to his debut season with five birdies and an eagle in his 66, the joint-lowest score of the day.

"I'm over the moon," the 24-year-old said. "It was difficult with the wind really picking up in the afternoon, and I hit some awesome iron shots out there. Really happy with the way I played.

"I came in with a lot of confidence after a good couple of weeks getting the hang of things. I like to say I'm pretty good in the wind. Playing a lot of links course as an amateur gets you used to that."

Smith finished third in the South African Open earlier this month after playing in the last group in the final round with Rory McIlroy and eventual winner Graeme Storm.

Four-time Major winner Ernie Els was two shots off the lead after a second round of 70, but former U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell could only add a 75 to his opening 66 to finish one shot inside the cut on three under.

"It feels good," Els said. "I felt really comfortable out there tee to green. I felt the greens were a little slower today and I missed a lot of makeable birdie putts, especially on the back nine, but I'm not complaining. I'm playing nicely and looking forward to the weekend."