SAN DIEGO -- Tiger Woods' return to the PGA Tour after 17 months ended Friday after just two rounds at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he missed the cut for the first time at a course he has won on eight times as a pro.

Woods added a 72 to his opening-round 76 and was not close to advancing to the weekend on a day of cool, blustery conditions in San Diego. The projected cut was 144, even par.

It was just his 16th missed cut on the PGA Tour -- he also has missed one on the European Tour -- but the 11th since 2010. Woods, 41, had missed just five cuts in the first 13 years of his career.

But this should not have been a big surprise. Not with his relative lack of golf and practice, the recovery from two back surgeries, and the difficulty of Torrey Pines.

Despite the success Woods experienced last month in the Bahamas in his first competition anywhere since the 2015 Wyndham Championship, Torrey Pines was always going to present problems, even though he has won here a total of nine times -- once as a junior at age 15 and seven times in this tournament as well as at the 2008 U.S. Open.

The South Course, where he shot 76 on Thursday, measures 7,600 yards and has brutal rough. The North Course, where he played Friday, is considerably easier but underwent an extensive renovation that made it longer and changed the greens. Any advantage he had there was gone, and brisk winds made for a challenging day.

Woods birdied his first hole of the day, the par-5 10th, gave it back when he found a bunker at the 12th, then made eight straight pars to realistically end his chances of making it to the weekend.

There are a few positives he can take, such as driving the ball better (he hit 10 fairways in Round 2 compared to just four on Thursday) and hitting more greens (11 to nine). Woods simply could not give himself enough reasonable opportunities to make birdies.

He now will have a couple of extra days to rest prior to next week's Omega Dubai Desert Classic, a European Tour event he has won twice that is 12 time zones removed from the West Coast. He is also scheduled to play the Genesis Open at Riviera next month, followed by the Honda Classic in Florida.