Wang Jeunghun wins Qatar Masters in a play-off

South Korea's Jeunghun Wang won his third European Tour title in less than a year after he beat South Africa's Jaco van Zyl and Sweden's Joakim Lagergren in a play-off for the Qatar Masters.

The 21-year-old birdied the first play-off hole after Van Zyl 3-putted for par from long range and Lagergren was unable to get up and down from a greenside bunker.

The trio had finished tied at 16 under par after Wang -- who won back-to-back events in Morocco and Mauritius last May -- left a birdie putt inches short on the 72nd hole.

France's Michael Lorenzo-Vera had been tied for the lead after he eagled the 16th, only to 3-putt the 17th from short range and then pull his second shot on the 18th into the water.

Lorenzo-Vera and South Africa's Thomas Aiken -- who bogeyed the 17th -- had to settle for a share of fourth place at 15 under, while England's Jordan Smith carded a closing 66 to finish a shot further back alongside Spain's Rafa Cabrera Bello and Nacho Elvira.