Tigers Woods is "frustrated" that he didn't make the cut but admits that he's rusty and made a few "dumb mistakes." (1:19)

Tiger Woods' return to the PGA Tour over the weekend at the Farmers Insurance Open ended quickly with a missed cut, and he'll be in action again this week overseas at the Dubai Desert Classic.

What stood out during Woods' two rounds (76-72) at Torrey Pines, and is event winner Jon Rahm somebody to keep an eye on this season?

Our panelists explore those questions and more in this week's edition of Monday Four-Ball.

1. What stood out to you the most about Tiger Woods' first official PGA Tour start in more than 17 months?

ESPN SportsCenter anchor Jonathan Coachman: These tournaments are not about Tiger winning. They are about getting his body and game into top shape. He needs rounds and time. That is my biggest takeaway from last weekend. Improvement every round is all he needs. And he got that.

ESPN SportsCenter anchor Matt Barrie: Tiger's second round stood out to me. While he missed the cut, he showed improvement from Day 1 to Day 2 by four strokes, which I think is a positive for him moving forward. Torrey Pines wasn't exactly the greatest course for him to make his long-awaited PGA Tour return. That he was erratic wasn't a surprise.

ESPN.com senior golf analyst Michael Collins: The improvement of ball-striking from Day 1 to Day 2. Hitting 10 fairways compared to four means he's finding a swing he can repeat off the tee, and that will be huge for him in the future. He only hit two more greens Friday than Thursday, so he's got work to do there. The fact that no one in the group made a putt longer than 14 feet in two days means bad putting is a contagious virus the group caught.

ESPN.com senior golf writer Bob Harig: His swing was not anywhere near as fluid and powerful as it was during the Hero World Challenge, certainly not on Thursday. Woods appeared tentative, and a common affliction on an unrelenting course is trying to steer the ball into play. Woods hit just four fairways and, despite a solid short game, could not recover.

ESPN.com senior golf writer Jason Sobel: I'm not going to win the Hot Take of the Year award for this, but Tiger's performance only stood out for not standing out. It was remarkably unremarkable. If this was any other player who was still returning from a lengthy injury absence, struggled on the fiendish South Course and played a bit better on the North, we'd have little to no reaction. Because it's Woods, we're supposed to have one, but I'm no more optimistic nor pessimistic after watching him than I was before.

2. Fill in the blank: Tiger Woods will ______ this week at the Dubai Desert Classic.

Coachman: Make the cut. This week is about playing four full rounds and getting adjusted to the long flight and jet lag. This is exactly what he needs. I think it will be great after the crowd I saw in person last week to be in a place where he can just focus on playing instead of the circus. Let's make this cut and take two steps forward.

Barrie: Make the cut.

Tiger Woods' return to the PGA Tour after a year and a half off lasted just two rounds. Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports

Collins: Miss the cut by one shot. But that's an improvement from where he finished at Torrey Pines. The good news is that he will have plenty of recovery time before his next start.

Harig: Make the cut but won't contend. Emirates Golf Club is far more forgiving than Torrey Pines. Warmer temperatures should help, too.

Sobel: Play golf. Did I get it right? What do I win? Fine, here's more: He will also "make some birdies" and "make some bogeys" and "make a whole lot of money in appearance fees."

3. After his Torrey Pines win, what kind of staying power do you expect to see from 22-year-old Jon Rahm?

Coachman: I love Rahm. He showed me two years ago he has the talent to play on the PGA Tour with a great finish in Phoenix. This kid is legit. To now be qualified for the Masters and be exempt on tour for almost three years will give him the ability to settle in and not worry about just keeping his card. That is a big deal. This kid will be a star.

Barrie: When fellow Arizona State Sun Devil Phil Mickelson says Rahm is "one of the best players in the world," I believe him. Rahm has the power and length to be a legitimate star on tour. In college, Rahm led the nation with 39 eagles in 165 career starts. He is one of the bright young players on tour.

Collins: When Rahm was still a student at Arizona State, he finished fifth at the Waste Management Open in 2015. Two months after he turned pro in 2016, he earned special temporary membership on the PGA Tour. Now in his 12th start as a pro, he's won. I don't expect to see just staying power. What we should be looking for is the brightness of his star power.

Jon Rahm celebrates after his 60-foot eagle putt on the 18th hole capped his three-shot victory in the Farmers Insurance Open. Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports

Harig: He had staying power prior to the victory, given his immense talent and potential. The win at Torrey Pines simply confirmed expectations -- and gives Rahm a lot more places to play.

Sobel: This guy is the real deal. Before the year, I wrote that he'd move from 137th in the world to top 50. That was way too conservative. I think he might be top 10 by year's end. And I have some company here -- Phil Mickelson said he believes Rahm is already one of the world's best players.

4. Americans won just twice on the LPGA Tour in 2016. After Brittany Lincicome's victory Sunday, are you taking the over or the under of five U.S. player wins in 2017?

Coachman: Maybe five wins by American players, but not five different players. Stacy Lewis can't get to the winner's circle right now. Gerina Piller is learning how to finish. I do think Lexi Thompson will be the other American to win multiple times this year. It's sad that Michelle Wie isn't even in the discussion anymore. Bottom line: When almost half of the top 60 players are from South Korea and Lydia Ko seems motivated again, it will be very difficult for Americans to get in the winner's circle.

Barrie: Let's go over. To get a win so early in the season from Lincicome was big. I'm expecting at least two to three wins from Lexi Thompson and two to three wins from Stacy Lewis, too. By my math, that's over five.

Collins: If we're talking individual players, I'll take the under. If we're talking total wins by U.S. women, I'll take the over. I see four U.S. women getting five or six wins this year.

Harig: Over. The fact that only two Americans won last year is almost a fluke, seemingly impossible. There are just too many good players -- Lincicome and Lexi Thompson among them, not to mention Stacy Lewis -- for that low number of wins to continue.

Sobel: I guess I'll take the under, because I'm not sure an American explosion is imminent. But I do believe that core of top players -- Lincicome, Lexi Thompson, Stacy Lewis, Gerina Piller, etc. -- will collectively have a much better campaign than last year.