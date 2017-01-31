1. Tiger's Masters prep

Fans of Tiger Woods may have been heartened to hear him say after missing the cut at Torrey Pines that his goal is to peak for the Masters.

"Just like everybody, I'm trying to get ready for the first full week in April," Woods said after shooting 76-72 in his first official PGA Tour event in 17 months. "That's where eventually I want to have everything come together. That's the plan. Unfortunately, I didn't get a chance to win this golf tournament [Farmers Insurance Open] but I have [this week]."

Woods has made the journey from California to Dubai, a 17-hour flight across 12 time zones for the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, which begins Thursday. He spent the weekend practicing in California and was on the driving range early Tuesday afternoon at Emirates Golf Club before heading out on a promotional tour.

And his comments about the Masters are interesting. Of course Woods wants to be competitive by then, but is it realistic? Jason Day said last week that everyone should "give him a year," suggesting that he will need time to work his way back, that success could be fleeting.

Woods is in the midst of four tournaments in five weeks through the Honda Classic. He will undoubtedly play the Arnold Palmer Invitational. But what else? If he, indeed, expects to be a factor at Augusta National, Woods cannot play just once in the five weeks leading up to the Masters. The problem is he is not eligible for the WGC-Mexico Championship or the WGC-Dell Match Play.

Qualifying for one or both of those tournaments is the ultimate long shot, meaning Woods would likely have to add a tournament he has never played if he truly wants to get in the tournament reps prior to the Masters. And that leaves either the Valspar Championship or the Shell Houston Open.

2. Looking forward to Dubai

Woods will be making his eighth appearance at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, a tournament he has won twice, the last coming in 2008. The Emirates Golf Club course ought to be a bit more user friendly than Torrey Pines, where he missed the cut on Friday.

"I know the golf course, I know the greens, I know the putts, I know how it's going to play, and I've played it under so many different conditions over the years, whether we've had rough, no rough, shamals, no shamals, whatever we've had there," Woods said. "I've played there under all different conditions. It's nice going to a golf course that I know."

3. Shamals?

Woods was referring to a type of windstorm that can plague the Middle East, although mostly in the summer. A shamal typically creates sandstorms, and strong winds are in the forecast for later in the week.

4. 18 and 18

Jack Nicklaus, an 18-time major winner, took to Twitter to congratulate Roger Federer, who now has 18 major titles in tennis after his Australian Open victory.

Congratulations @RogerFederer on Grand Slam win No. 18! As a huge fan of tennis and you, don't stop there. pic.twitter.com/PVDuEzJnI6 — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) January 29, 2017

5. Rahm's plans

With his victory at the Farmers Insurance Open, Jon Rahm suddenly has a lot of playing perks. His schedule was a bit unclear for a good bit of this year, all of which changes now that he has a two-year exemption that comes with a stronger priority ranking.

And, of course, there are the major opportunities. With his victory, Rahm qualified for the Masters and will also be eligible for the other major championships this year.

"To be able to tee it up at Augusta is an incredible feeling," Rahm said. "I've never played Augusta. I've never been there, but I've watched so many golf videos and major videos that I probably know what I'm going to hit on each hole before I show up. The only difference is knowing the slopes on the greens."

Rahm, who is from Spain and played college golf at Arizona State, will undoubtedly be a prime candidate for the European Ryder Cup team in 2018 -- but he will have to join the European Tour.

6. Big potential

Phil Mickelson spoke glowingly about Rahm. He's played enough golf with him to know how good he is, saying he's already "one of the best players in the world."

Mickelson's brother, Tim, was Rahm's coach at Arizona State. He thought so much of Rahm that he left his job with the Sun Devils to become Rahm's manager.

And if you think that is unique -- Phil's college coach at Arizona State, Steve Loy, left the same position to be Lefty's manager 25 years ago and still holds the same role today.

7. Dew Sweeping

Thomas Bjorn, the newly-appointed European Ryder Cup captain, didn't have much going with his own game over the weekend when he played the Qatar Masters. An early tee time meant getting finished before many were getting started on Sunday.

You know you've had an early tee time, when they are still serving breakfast in players lounge as you finish😳😳😳#ineedsleep — Thomas Bjørn (@thomasbjorngolf) January 29, 2017

8. Self-assurance

Pete Cowen, the UK-based instructor who has worked with five major champions, the latest being Henrik Stenson, has an interesting arrangement with his players. He told Golf Digest that he accepts no payment from any of his clients unless they finish in the top 10 of a tournament. He then takes 4 percent of their earnings.

"If they don't finish in the top 10, I don't get paid," Cowen said. "I cover all my expenses and am available on short notice. I'm very proud of this. What other coach in the world of sports has the confidence to structure their fee schedule this way?"

9. What will Phil do next?

Coming back from two sports hernia surgeries, Mickelson figured to have a slow start in 2017. He expected to make his return at this week's Waste Management Phoenix Open but recovered fast enough to play the past two weeks. And he's in the midst of playing five in a row, including next week at Pebble Beach and then the Genesis Open at Riviera.

"I'm really glad I did, because my touch is starting to come around a little bit," Mickelson said. "The sensitivity to shot-making, chipping, putting on tour-caliber greens and rough and things that you can't replicate at your home course is getting sharper, because I did play these last two weeks.

"So, I'm looking forward to these next three weeks. I get to play at three spots that I really love. I haven't been back to Riviera in quite some time."