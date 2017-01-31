Following Jon Rahm's incredible final round to win the Farmers Insurance Open, the PGA moves on to the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Our experts have put together the players they believe have the skills to succeed and provide big fantasy point totals. This week's panel is comprised of Bob Harig, Jason Sobel, Jonathan Coachman, Matt Barrie and Michael Collins, as well as FantasyGolfInsider's Jeff Bergerson, Zach Turcotte and Jason Rouslin.

Note: Golfer salaries listed are for DraftKings.

Jason Sobel: Phil Mickelson ($8,400)

If I'm putting together a fantasy roster, I'm starting this week with a couple of ASU products in Mickelson and Farmers Insurance Open winner Rahm. Lefty told me he's never beaten the 22-year-old in a match, but I still think he can take him down the stretch at a tourney. This will be the third tourney start in a five-event stretch for Mickelson, which should have his game grooved for one of his favorite events, but not with the same fatigue be in a few weeks.

Bob Harig: Jon Rahm ($9,700)

Why not? His victory at the Farmers Insurance Open on Sunday will only serve to give an already-confident Rahm another boost. The former Arizona State golfer gets to return to his turf this week at TPC Scottsdale, where he finished fifth two years ago as an amateur.

Michael Collins: Bubba Watson ($8,300)

It's amazing to think he's never won this event he's played in for the past 10 years. Over his last five tries here, Watson has never finished outside the top 15 and has two runner-up finishes. While he says he's very uncomfortable in a crowd, there's no denying he loves the big stage of the 16th hole and TPC Scottsdale more than most.

Jonathan Coachman: Jordan Spieth ($12,000)

Truth be told, I was going to pick Rahm this week. But history has shown that when a young player wins on Tour, the attention can be taxing the following week. So I am going with a guy who played well in Hawaii. He is motivated and his good buddy Justin Thomas is already two wins up on him this year. Spieth wants to be player of the year and it truly starts this week. Spieth wins in the desert.

Matt Barrie: Jon Rahm ($9,700)

Normally I'm not a fan of picking a player to win back-to-back events. However, this week sets up perfectly for that scenario. After a remarkable 60-foot eagle putt on the 18th hole at Torrey Pines to clinch his first victory, Rahm will get it done this week at TPC Scottsdale. He carded a T-5 here in 2015, and now returns with a win and a home-crowd advantage, having attended Arizona State. Expect an already loud, raucous crowd to be chanting, "ASU! ASU! ASU!" all week.

Jeff Bergerson: Martin Laird ($7,200)

Last week, Laird was a very popular choice across all DraftKings contests and he disappointed a lot of people by missing the modified cut. Many of those people will swear him off, but not me. He still has top-15 finishes in three of his last five events played. Plus, he has two top-5s in his last six appearances at the Phoenix Open. His price of $7,200 this week puts him right in between Matt Kuchar and Daniel Berger, who will be two of the most popular plays this week, leaving Laird a bit overlooked. Not to mention, Laird lives in the Scottsdale area, so he will have a bit of home cooking as well. He is a great GPP pick this week.

Zachary Turcotte: Bubba Watson ($8,300)

There are some really strange things going on this week with the pricing model for DraftKings. There are at least seven golfers in the field who are mispriced, many by a large margin. Padraig Harrington, a player who has not made the cut here in his last three starts, is somehow priced above Watson, who has made the cut here in nine of 10 starts and has four top-10 finishes to his credit. Do not overthink this one. Make sure you use Bubba in all formats this week.

Jason Rouslin: Roberto Castro ($6,900)

Castro played well this past weekend, but averaged 32 per putts per round. That's not good. If he fixes that problem this week on easier greens, you could expect to see a couple of scores in the high 60s. If he continues to hit greens at the pace he was at Torrey Pines, I expect a good finish. He's also two for two here with two decent finishes inside the top 20.