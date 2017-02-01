Organizers of the ISPS Handa World Super 6 in Australia say that Patrick Reed has withdrawn because of a respiratory infection.

Reed is playing the Phoenix Open this week.

The World Super 6 in Perth is still three weeks away. Organizers say the infection keeps Reed from traveling to Australia.

"I am bitterly disappointed not to be competing in the ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth event," Reed said in a statement. "It was a tournament I was very excited to be playing in. The format had captured my imagination and I was looking forward to the match play component. Withdrawing from the event is not a decision I made lightly. I have done everything I can to make the trip possible, but my health and the advice of doctors is not something I can overlook."

The World Super 6 is 54 holes of stroke play followed by six-hole match play in the final round.