SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Hideki Matsuyama started this year's Waste Management Phoenix Open exactly where he ended last year's.

Atop the leaderboard.

Matsuyama won last year's event in a four-hole playoff against Rickie Fowler. On Thursday, Matsuyama didn't waste any time racing to the lead, finishing his round at 6-under par, to go one-up over John Peterson, Robert Garrigus and Scott Brown, who all finished their day at 5 under.

Matsuyama had a bogey-free round with six birdies, staring with his first hole. He had four birdies on his front nine.

"I wish I knew why I play well here, but I did hit the ball very well today, hit a lot of greens, a lot of good shots," he said through an interpreter. Matsuyama was able to jump to the lead despite playing a round that was below his expectations.

"I'm not hitting it and putting it as well as I did in Shanghai," said Matsuyama, who won the WGC-HSBC Champions in China in October. "But hopefully throughout the week here, I can get to that same level and compete for the win again."

Sitting just 2 strokes behind Matsuyama is his playoff opponent from last year.

Fowler birdied two holes on his front nine, but a bogey on his back nine kept him out of the lead. With his experience at TPC Scottsdale preceding him, Fowler doesn't think there's added pressure to his performing well here. But, he added, if he can get a streak of good shots going, there are a lot of birdies out there to be had.

"Thought I played fairly well today," Fowler said. "Hit a lot of fairways and didn't miss many shots. Felt good to kind of have a stress-free round, and nice to make some putts. I made some good ones early to keep the round going."

He added: "Hopefully live off some good memories this week."

With Matsuyama holding on to the lead, Fowler is in position to make a run at the top of the leaderboard during the next couple of days. But in his way, for now, are a handful of players.

Brown, who had one bogey in his round, said his goal for Friday is quite simple.

"Try to keep it the same thing," he said. "I'm driving it pretty well and made some putts today ... You have to make some 15- to 20-footers. It's hard to get it close with the greens this firm, so just continue to do that."